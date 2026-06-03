Beloved Drakenstein lion Brutus has passed on peacefully after a long illness, leaving the sanctuary heartbroken

Social media is flooded with emotional messages as fans remember his calm nature and unforgettable presence

His journey from rescue cub to sanctuary icon once again shines a light on the work being done behind the scenes for big cats

Brutus had been battling cancer.

Source: Getty Images

Animal lovers across South Africa are heartbroken after confirming the passing of Brutus, a much-loved lion known as the sanctuary’s gentle giant.

The Facebook post by Drakenstein Lion Park on 03 June 2026 revealed that Brutus had been battling cancer for some time. According to the sanctuary, his final moments were peaceful, surrounded by the people and lions who had cared for him since his rescue as a cub.

In an emotional account shared online, staff revealed that Brutus gave one final roar in front of the man who rescued him, before returning to his shelter where he passed away shortly after. His lion companions Nala, Athena, and Juno stayed close until the end.

"He made his way out to lie down in front of my dad (the man who had rescued and cared for him for the past 16 and a half years), gave one final roar as a fond goodbye, and returned to his shelter, where he peacefully passed away a short while later."

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He gave a final roar before he passed away.

Source: Getty Images

A review of Brutus' life

Brutus is a white lion who was rescued as a cub and spent more than 16 years at the sanctuary, becoming one of its most recognised residents. According to Drakenstein Lion Park he was rescued from a French circus. He had been declawed after being beaten and having his jaw broken.

His pride of other white lions at the sanctuary consisted of Nala, Juno and Athena. The sanctuary has often described him as one of their sweetest lions and chilled lions.

View the Facebook post below:

Fans flood social media with tributes

The announcement sparked an outpouring of grief and memories from visitors, supporters, and animal lovers who had followed Brutus’ story for years. This is what Mzansi had to say on their page:

Jo-Ann Dalton Nel wrote:

“A beautiful tribute to a beautiful boy. Animals do that, they say goodbye in their own way… He will now roam with those among the stars young and strong again ✨️🦁♥️”

Sharron Hatherley shared:

“Beautiful Brutus 😪 Thank you to the team Drakenstein Lion Park… I was incredibly fortunate to see Brutus and Nala soon after they arrived.”

Dannii Jane recalled a personal encounter:

“I remember sitting in front of his enclosure… he came to the fence, crossed his paws and just lay down and looked at me… one of my best moments.”

Chris Taylor reflected:

“I remember when they arrived… Always majestic and will always be remembered fondly.”

Raymond Kriel paid tribute to the sanctuary’s care:

“RIP Brutus. A true ambassador to the Drankenstein Lion Park. Thank you for rescuing him and looking after him so well.”

Corie Francis wrote:

“We will all love & remember you Brutus… What a magnificent lion you were… What an icon ✨”

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Source: Briefly News