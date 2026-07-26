Tyla revealed she initially rejected the offer to sing the South African national anthem at the 2026 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony

The Grammy-winning singer opened up about her nerves and self-doubt during an interview, saying she felt she wasn't ready

Tyla was joined by the Mzansi Youth Choir for the performance and later went on to perform in Los Angeles with rapper Future

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Tyla revealed that she nearly turned down the offer to perform at the 2026 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony. Images: Kevin Mazur/MG26/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue, Carl Recine/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Grammy-winning singer Tyla has admitted she nearly said no to one of the biggest moments of her career. Speaking candidly on veteran American broadcaster Big Boy's show, which aired on 24 July 2026, the South African star opened up about the self-doubt that almost kept her off the World Cup stage.

Tyla performed the South African national anthem at the 2026 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony on 11 June 2026, backed by the celebrated Mzansi Youth Choir. It was a landmark moment for South African music on the global stage - but it almost did not happen.

Tyla's honest confession about the World Cup offer

The Water hitmaker told Big Boy that her first instinct when the offer came through was to decline.

"I was very nervous about it. At first, I was like, 'No, I don't think so, I don't think I'm ready.'"

She explained that the sheer scale of the platform felt overwhelming at the time.

"When I got the offer, it felt too big for me. And then I was like, 'F it!'"

It was later alleged that the singer received a staggering $300,000 (R5 million) for the performance.

Ultimately, she knew that walking away would be something she would regret. The singer acknowledged that the opportunity was unlike anything she had experienced before.

"That was the biggest thing I've ever done, in terms of the number of people seeing it, and it being the World Cup is such a huge opportunity to be given so early in my career."

Her apparent battle with imposter syndrome dates back to her major sweep at the 2024 MTV EMAs, where she tearfully admitted, "I didn't think I would."

Tyla admitted that she felt the FIFA World Cup opening ceremony was "too big for her," saying she initially turned it down. Image: Debra L Rothenberg/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

Standing before a global audience, right before Bafana Bafana's match against Mexico, Tyla had one mantra running through her head throughout the performance. "Please don't faint!" she kept reminding herself.

Despite receiving limited screen time during the opening ceremony broadcast, the experience left her hungry for more. Once she was done, she said, she immediately wanted to go back out and do it all over again - and she did.

Days after the World Cup ceremony, Tyla carried that momentum to SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, where she performed alongside American rapper Future. The two artists took to the stage to debut their new collaborative track, Game Time, continuing what has clearly been a defining chapter in her still-young career.

Watch Tyla's interview below.

Tyla revisits controversial coloured discussion

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared Tyla's message about how she initially reacted to the backlash from Americans after she explained that she is coloured.

She explained that she understood why they would be upset and went on to share the history behind her roots.

Source: Briefly News