A newly retired Jamaican-Canadian couple from Brampton won a R1.3 billion Lotto Max jackpot from a Mother's Day gift ticket

The winning quick pick ticket was bought by husband Wills as a Mother's Day surprise for his wife Audrey at a local gas station

Audrey discovered the win on the OLG app and started jumping on the bed before falling to her knees in joy

Audrey said she double-checked the ticket before realizing they had won $70 million. Image: @cbctoronto

Source: TikTok

A retired couple from Brampton, Ontario, found themselves sitting on one of Canada's biggest lottery wins after a simple Mother's Day gift turned into a R1.3 billion jackpot. Audrey and Wills W., originally from Jamaica, won $70 million (approximately R1.3 billion) in the Lotto Max draw held on 8 May 2026. The winning quick pick ticket was purchased by Wills as a Mother's Day present for his wife at the Canco One Stop Gas Station on Steeles Avenue in Brampton.

Audrey was the first to find out. She checked the ticket using the OLG app and could hardly believe what she saw. She described jumping on the bed in excitement before dropping to her knees, overwhelmed with emotion. She said:

"I saw the winning amount on the screen, turned to Wills, and said, 'Look at this, is this $70?' He glanced at it and said, 'No, look again because there are so many more zeros!'"

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation confirmed the win at a celebration held at the OLG Centre in Toronto.

From Jamaica to a R1.3 billion retirement

According to @cbctoronto news he couple, who said they had played the lottery with OLG for many years, described the win as surreal.

"We came to Canada with nothing. We worked hard, learned to save, and never lived beyond our means. It will take a while to get used to this! I've been working towards my retirement, and now, it's going to be next level," he said.

For Wills, who had recently retired, the win elevates everything he had worked towards. The couple were clear about one thing: those around them would feel the impact too. Their plans include travel, a few cruises and time in the Caribbean. Audrey hopes to build a dream home in Jamaica where loved ones can visit, and to renovate her Brampton kitchen into a proper gathering space. Wills has his eye on buying and rebuilding a vintage car.

Interestingly, the couple's daughter suspected the win before they even checked the ticket. She had heard reports that a winning Lotto Max ticket had been sold in Brampton and was already convinced her parents were behind it. When they finally confirmed the news, she simply smiled and said she already knew. For Wills, the win has not shifted what matters most to him.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Online reactions pour in

People flooded the comments after the story broke:

Godisgreat wrote:

"If I ever win, I would never let them show my face. 😩"

Nisha Hinds said:

"That's my auntie! Omg auntie call me."

Kaur reacted:

"'As long as I have my wife, and the sun is shining..' How sweet!?"

Zye 🇨🇦 noted:

"That couple was already rich from a non-monetary standpoint. 🥰"

Nik.83b joked:

"The amount of barrels people will be asking to be sent to yard, lol."

Yaya wrote:

"God cover and protect them!"

Shermaine laughed:

"Di whole ah yaad mussa call off dey phone. 🤣🤣🤣🤣"

3 Other Briefly News stories about winning lotto

Source: Briefly News