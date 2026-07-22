Dale Steyn took to X to recommend Victoria Falls River Lodge in Zimbabwe for cricket fans attending the 2027 World Cup

The former Proteas fast bowler insisted the post was not a paid advertisement, saying he was staying there at the time

Steyn's glowing review caught the attention of fans from around the world, with some asking whether Zimbabwe was safe to visit

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Cricket legend Dale Steyn has given an unsolicited but enthusiastic shoutout to a luxury Zimbabwe lodge, and the internet took notice. The retired Proteas fast bowler posted on X on Tuesday, 21 July 2026, urging cricket fans to book a stay at Victoria Falls River Lodge ahead of next year's ICC Cricket World Cup.

"Cricket fans! If you're looking for a place to stay in Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe for next year's World Cup, don't look further than Victoria Falls River Lodge. No joke, this is not a paid advertisement; I'm here now, and it's just incredible! Thank me later 👊," Steyn wrote in the post, which attracted nearly 200K views.

Steyn's World Cup recommendation

The timing of the post is significant. The 2027 ICC Cricket World Cup is set to be co-hosted across South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia, making Victoria Falls one of the tournament's gateway destinations. Steyn's endorsement, unprompted and unpaid by his own admission, quickly gained traction among cricket supporters planning their travel.

The 41-year-old is widely regarded as one of the greatest fast bowlers in cricket history. During his Test career, he claimed a South African record of 439 wickets in 93 matches at an average of 22.95, retiring from all formats in August 2021 after a career that spanned well over a decade at the top of the game.

Off the field, Steyn's life is also at a particularly exciting juncture. He and his long-time partner, professional surfer Tanika Hoffman, have a child together, with 3 of them in that X post.

Take a look at the photos below.

Fans react to the Lodge post

Steyn's recommendation drew a wave of replies from cricket followers around the world. Below are some of the reactions:

@AverageOntarian:

"Looks great!! Will definitely do. Could you suggest something for South African places too near WC hosting cities? 🙏🏻"

@Edbuggie:

"The very definition of being bowled over."

@michaelfarleyza:

"I've stayed there!"

@SarkariUmpire:

"🏏 If I see Kohli, Rohit and Rahul having breakfast together, I won't be surprised. 😂☕"

David Warner pleads guilty to drink driving

Briefly News previously reported that former Australia opening batter David Warner appeared in court and entered a guilty plea to drink-driving charges, following his arrest at a random breath test checkpoint in Sydney in April 2026.

Warner had attended a gathering at a friend's apartment on Easter Sunday, where he consumed three glasses of wine before deciding to drive home.

Source: Briefly News