A video of DJ Black Coffee and Oskido together on a party bus started making rounds on X on 17 July 2026

The clip caught the attention of thousands of South Africans online, with Black Coffee's star power driving the buzz

The two music legends appeared to be in high spirits as the footage spread rapidly across social media

DJ Black Coffee and Oskido on a private plane in July 2026. (L) Black Coffee in London in August 2025. (R) Photos: @Oskido/Facebook, Shane Anthony Sinclair/Getty Images

Source: UGC

A video of two of South Africa's most iconic DJs living it up together has set social media alight. Footage showing DJ Black Coffee (50) and Oskido (58) aboard a party bus began circulating on X on 17 July 2026, and Mzansi could not get enough of it.

This, after DJ Black Coffee flew Oskido on a private jet to Mykonos, Greece, earlier the same month.

Two house music giants on one bus

Black Coffee, who has built a global reputation as one of the world's most sought-after DJs and producers, needs little introduction.

His journey from Durban to filling venues across Europe and beyond has made him a source of immense national pride.

Oskido, born Oscar Mdlongwa, is equally revered as one of the founding architects of South African house music, with decades of hits and influence behind him.

Seeing the two share the same space in such a relaxed, celebratory setting struck a chord with fans who grew up listening to both artists.

Watch the viral video on X here.

Mzansi reacts

The clip spread quickly across X, with many users tagging friends and fellow music lovers to share in the moment.

@Unconfirmed_ZA commented:

"I just hope they don't sleep with any of them. Because these slay queens slay different. Just one allegation followed by a lawsuit will end everything."

@Mama_Bridgie:

"Work or just refusing to act his age? I don't know and maybe not my business."

@ThaaBLaa:

"Refuse to act his age one of his sons wanted to go the World Cup real bad…but he will rather take [redacted] on a yacht."

The combination of Black Coffee's global fame and Oskido's legendary status in the local scene made the video a natural talking point for anyone with an appreciation for South African music culture.

While the exact occasion behind the party bus gathering was not immediately clear, the mood in the footage spoke for itself.

Drake surprises Black Coffee

In a previous report from Briefly News, Drake surprised South African DJ Black Coffee at his sold-out show in Canada.

The Grammy-award-winning DJ had a sold-out headline show in Toronto, and he apparently thought Drake was not going to attend.

Source: Briefly News