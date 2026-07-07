Canadian rapper Drake surprised South African DJ Black Coffee at one of his most recent international shows

The Grammy-award-winning DJ had a sold-out headline show in Toronto, Canada, and he apparently thought Drake was not going to attend

A video of their bromance has trended online, with many people praising the Massive hitmaker for being supportive

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Drake surprised Black Coffee during his show in Toronto. Image: Cole Burston/Getty Images, Shane Anthony Sinclair/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Canadian rapper Drake has been hard at work making international stars feel right at home when they visit his hometown.

After being hospitable to Cristiano Ronaldo after Portugal's game at the FIFA World Cup in Canada, he paid South African DJ Black Coffee a surprise visit.

Drake and Black Coffee's bromance trends

Several viral videos show Drake vibing to his Get It Together collaborator's music while he was playing his biggest hits at Port Lands, in Toronto, Canada.

In one video, Drake snuck up on the Garden of Eden hitmaker, who was visibly stunned and elated to see him. They then gave each other a long embrace, with Coffee expressing shock at Drake's surprise visit. In another video, Drake was amazed when Coffee played one of his biggest hits Healing with Gordo.

The pair recently went viral after Drake hung out with Coffee and his bae Victoria Gonzalez, and fans joked about her fanning over Drizzy.

The fanpage @DrakeAligned posted the video with the caption:

"Drake surprises Black Coffee at his headline show tonight in Toronto after he didn’t think he was going to make it."

Drake has always been one of Black Coffee's biggest cheerleaders. At his Madison Square Garden show on 7 October 2023, he was in attendance and gave him the biggest hug. This was a momentous occasion as Coffee became the first South African artist to headline the venue.

Mzansi shows love to Drake and Black Coffee's friendship

Below are some of the reactions from online users:

@Kayswayx2 said:

"Drake has met thousands of people over the years, but the way he greets Black Coffee is different every single time. Brotherhood."

@__hOneygOld gushed:

"Drake is really for the people. I love him."

@5haled2007 said:

"When the beat drops, you realise the only thing missing was a coffee‑sized surprise, and Drake just served it."

@vladkakdzedaj stated:

"When you think you missed the party but the headliner shows up with a surprise set, that's a headline you can't ignore."

@ecrls1 shared:

"This duo needs to get back in the studio rn for the sake of deep house."

Black Coffee's bicycle causes stir

In a previous report from Briefly News, Black Coffee's reported R371,000 Hermès bicycle stunned South Africans, with many questioning whether any bicycle could really be worth that much

Mzansi shared mixed reactions online, with some calling the purchase wasteful while others made light-hearted jokes about the hefty price tag

Many fans defended the Grammy-winning DJ, saying he has earned his wealth and should be free to spend it however he likes.

Source: Briefly News