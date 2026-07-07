Black Coffee's reported R371,000 Hermès bicycle stunned South Africans, with many questioning whether any bicycle could really be worth that much

Mzansi shared mixed reactions online, with some calling the purchase wasteful while others made light-hearted jokes about the hefty price tag

Many fans defended the Grammy-winning DJ, saying he has earned his wealth and should be free to spend it however he likes.

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Black Coffee's luxury Hermès bicycle got social media talking. Image: Black Coffee

Source: Instagram

Grammy-winning DJ Black Coffee has once again got social media talking after showing off another ultra-expensive addition to his luxury collection. A post circulating on X claimed the internationally acclaimed producer owns a custom bicycle worth around R371K, leaving many South Africans stunned by the eye-watering price tag. While some admired his ability to spend his wealth however he pleases, others questioned whether any bicycle could justify such a hefty cost.

Black Coffee's luxury bicycle grabs attention

Black Coffee is no stranger to living a lavish lifestyle, with luxury cars, designer fashion and exclusive travel often making headlines. This time, it was a brightly coloured high-end bicycle that caught people's attention after a photo of it was shared on X.

The post claimed the bicycle carries a price tag of roughly R371K, sparking thousands of reactions from curious social media users. Although some people appreciated the bike as a rare collector's item or artwork, many admitted they struggled to understand why anyone would spend that much on a bicycle.

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Mzansi questions the expensive purchase

Fans were divided over the DJ's eye-catching designer bike.Image: Black Coffee

Source: Instagram

Many South Africans flooded the comments section with humorous reactions, disbelief and jokes about the reported price.

@Hutsos_B commented:

"Rich people don’t even know how to spend money anymore."

@Mr30C wrote:

"Too much money is a problem."

@SegodiTlour said:

"The bike doesn’t even look like it’s worth R500. It's nice to have money."

@Stompzzz added:

"That's a lot of money for a bicycle."

@LehulaMary simply wrote:

"What a waste of money."

Others questioned the practicality of the purchase, with @ThabowaSedibe asking:

"Why am I not seeing an engine?"

Meanwhile, @trully_tee wondered:

"Does he even ride it or it's just a toy to him?"

Others defended Black Coffee's spending

Not everyone criticised the purchase. Several social media users argued that Black Coffee has worked hard for his fortune and should be free to enjoy it however he chooses.

@SalusiweSiga commented:

"At least he does give back to community, so let him spoil himself."

@nonz_nonie wrote:

"Big boys only."

@Njebez35 suggested the bicycle could be viewed as an investment rather than just a mode of transport, saying Black Coffee is collecting valuable pieces that could be preserved for future generations. Others admitted they were simply envious of the DJ's financial success.

@t_maratahelele joked:

"Yho, having money is nice... I would have bought a BMX and called it a day. Yeah, I'm jealous."

Some users also felt the bicycle looked ordinary despite its reported value, with @pietmashika saying they would never have guessed it was so expensive without seeing the price.

See more comments in the X post below:

Whether viewed as a luxury collectible, a piece of art or an extravagant purchase, Black Coffee's latest bicycle has once again proved that his lifestyle continues to fascinate South Africans

Black Coffee secures another season at Hï Ibiza

Black Coffee excited fans after announcing the renewal of his reported R160 million residency at Hï Ibiza, confirming his return for another season at the world-famous nightclub.

The Grammy-winning DJ shared the news on social media, where supporters celebrated his continued international success, with many praising him for consistently flying the South African flag high on the global stage.

Source: Briefly News