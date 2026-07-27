Acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia announced that the Police Reset Agenda was unanimously endorsed at a national MINMEC meeting

KZN police commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi will lead a new National Organised Crime Strategy beyond provincial limits

Four new provincial commissioners are set to be announced soon to fill vacancies in provinces including Mpumalanga and the Western Cape

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Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi is a key part of the Police Reset Agenda. Images: Rajesh Jantilal/ AFP via Getty Images and Marco Longari/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

SOUTH AFRICA — Acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia has announced that the Police Reset Agenda has been unanimously endorsed for implementation nationwide, following a meeting among the minister of police, deputy ministers, and all provincial community safety MECs under the MINMEC (Ministers and MECs) structure.

According to The Citizen, A central pillar of the announcement is the establishment of a National Organised Crime Strategy, which will fall under the leadership of KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi. His mandate will extend beyond the province's boundaries to coordinate a response to criminal syndicates operating across multiple regions.

Cachalia described the strategy as an intelligence-driven and multidisciplinary approach designed to dismantle illicit economies and violent organised crime networks that do not respect provincial borders. The MINMEC meeting resolved to direct resources towards 140 high-crime police stations identified across the country. These stations will function as demonstration sites, each receiving dedicated operational support, infrastructure upgrades, additional resources, and performance monitoring to measure the impact of the interventions.

Cachalia emphasised that policing alone cannot deliver lasting safety, indicating that the government intends to strengthen Community Policing Forums and build deeper partnerships with civil society organisations, businesses, traditional leaders, faith-based bodies, and community structures.

Anti-corruption measures and new commissioners forthcoming

The Reset Agenda also addresses institutional reform, including changes to the Private Security Regulatory Authority and efforts to accelerate procurement and supply chain reforms in collaboration with National Treasury. These steps come in the context of recent arrests and suspensions of law enforcement officials linked to alleged corrupt conduct, among them suspended Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi and suspended SAPS sergeant Fannie Nkosi.

Management has indicated a commitment to strengthening anti-corruption capabilities within the service as part of the broader renewal process. On the question of leadership stability, Cachalia confirmed that four new provincial police commissioners will be named in the near future. The appointments are intended to restore command structures in provinces currently operating under acting commissioners, including Mpumalanga and the Western Cape.

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DA pleads with Ramaphosa for permanent Police Minister

In a related article, Briefly News reported on Democratic Alliance Leader Geordin Hill-Lewis's demand for President Cyril Ramaphosa to appoint a permanent Minister of Police to effectively tackle South Africa's crime crisis. Hill-Lewis emphasised that the ongoing absence of a full-time minister contributes to the worsening situation, arguing that the funds allotted for temporary leadership could significantly bolster police resources.

Source: Briefly News