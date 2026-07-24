Jacob Zuma revoked all financial signing authority from MK Party officials, including the treasurer-general and secretary-general

A letter dated 23 July was sent to national, provincial, and regional structures announcing the sweeping measure

The move follows internal accusations of fund theft and reports that the party's Polokwane offices face eviction over unpaid rent

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Jacob Zuma seized control of his party's finances. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

SOUTH AFRICA — Jacob Zuma has moved to place the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party's finances under his personal control, stripping all officials of their bank account signing authority with immediate effect.

A letter dated 23 July, circulated to national, provincial, and regional party structures, confirmed that the revocation applies to every official regardless of rank, including the treasurer-general and secretary-general. The Mail & Guardian reported on the development, which comes amid mounting internal tensions over the alleged misappropriation of party funds.

Zuma cites governance concerns

In the letter, Zuma, who recently expelled his daughter Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla from the party, stated that he was acting in his capacity as party president and accounting officer. He described the temporary suspension as necessary to restore financial governance, accountability, and orderly administration across all structures.

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Zuma confirmed that the freeze covers all financial institutions where the MK Party holds accounts, meaning no transactions will be processed until a new banking mandate is formally communicated. He indicated that once the review process is complete, official correspondence will follow to confirm which signatories have been reinstated, and called on all officials to cooperate fully in the interest of transparency.

Unpaid rent and internal allegations

The decision follows a period of visible financial strain within the party. Sunday World reported that a landlord in Polokwane issued a demand for the MK Party to vacate its offices due to outstanding rental payments. Separately, senior party members have been trading accusations over the theft of organisational funds, fuelling pressure on the party's leadership to act.

Jacob Zuma has stripped his senior officials of signing power at the banks. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

MK Party secretary-general discusses Duduzile Zuma

In a related article, Briefly News reported on the recent expulsion of Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla from the MK Party and the revelations regarding her signing powers. The situation escalated following allegations that she interfered in family matters related to the late party MP Edward Ntshingila, leading to significant internal conflict within the party.

Source: Briefly News