Jacob Zuma Takes Direct Control of MK Party Finances, Strips Officials of Signing Powers
- Jacob Zuma revoked all financial signing authority from MK Party officials, including the treasurer-general and secretary-general
- A letter dated 23 July was sent to national, provincial, and regional structures announcing the sweeping measure
- The move follows internal accusations of fund theft and reports that the party's Polokwane offices face eviction over unpaid rent
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SOUTH AFRICA — Jacob Zuma has moved to place the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party's finances under his personal control, stripping all officials of their bank account signing authority with immediate effect.
A letter dated 23 July, circulated to national, provincial, and regional party structures, confirmed that the revocation applies to every official regardless of rank, including the treasurer-general and secretary-general. The Mail & Guardian reported on the development, which comes amid mounting internal tensions over the alleged misappropriation of party funds.
Zuma cites governance concerns
In the letter, Zuma, who recently expelled his daughter Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla from the party, stated that he was acting in his capacity as party president and accounting officer. He described the temporary suspension as necessary to restore financial governance, accountability, and orderly administration across all structures.
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Zuma confirmed that the freeze covers all financial institutions where the MK Party holds accounts, meaning no transactions will be processed until a new banking mandate is formally communicated. He indicated that once the review process is complete, official correspondence will follow to confirm which signatories have been reinstated, and called on all officials to cooperate fully in the interest of transparency.
Unpaid rent and internal allegations
The decision follows a period of visible financial strain within the party. Sunday World reported that a landlord in Polokwane issued a demand for the MK Party to vacate its offices due to outstanding rental payments. Separately, senior party members have been trading accusations over the theft of organisational funds, fuelling pressure on the party's leadership to act.
MK Party secretary-general discusses Duduzile Zuma
In a related article, Briefly News reported on the recent expulsion of Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla from the MK Party and the revelations regarding her signing powers. The situation escalated following allegations that she interfered in family matters related to the late party MP Edward Ntshingila, leading to significant internal conflict within the party.
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Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is a senior current affairs writer at Briefly News. With a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON, he has a strong background in digital journalism, having completed training with the Google News Initiative. He began his career as a journalist at Daily Sun, where he worked for four years before becoming a sub-editor and journalist at Capricorn Post. He then joined Vutivi Business News in 2020 before moving to Briefly News in 2023. Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za