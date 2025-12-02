Based on public sources, Madison Alworth is of mixed heritage: her mother is described as having Indian descent, while her father is Caucasian/white American. In 2020, the Fox Business correspondent posted a photo alongside her mom on Facebook to commemorate Diwali. Her post read:

Happy Deepavali. Wishing you and your loved ones love and light this year.

Journalist Madison Alworth. Photo: @madisonalworth (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Madison Alworth’s curly hair often sparks curiosity about her ethnic background.

about her ethnic background. She graduated from Yale University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science and Government in 2015.

with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science and Government in 2015. From June 2013 to August 2013, Alworth worked as a production assistant intern at Fox News Channel.

at Fox News Channel. She confirmed her engagement to fiancé Brent in January 2025.

Madison Alworth’s profile summary

Full name Madison Alworth Date of birth 21 November 2025 Age 32 years old (As of 2025) Birthplace Long Valley, New Jersey, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed: Indian and White Alma mater Yale University Marital status Engaged Fiancé Brent Parents Norman and Sweeta Alworth Siblings Ian Alworth Profession Journalist Social media Instagram X (Twitter)

Top 11 facts about Madison Alworth

Madison Alworth joined Fox Business Network in September 2021. She has covered topics ranging from economic policies, labour and employment trends and technology and AI. Below are some other interesting facts about the journalist:

1. Madison Alworth’s age, birthplace and education

Alworth (32 as of 23 November 2025) was born on 21 November 1992 in Long Valley, New Jersey. In an exclusive one-on-one with Dana Perino in 2023, she described her hometown as:

The most incredible place to grow up.

Madison attended West Morris Central and was the first alumna to join Yale University. She holds a Certificate in Political Science and Journalism from the institution.

Reporter Madison Alworth. Photo: @madisonalworth on Instagram (modified by author)

2. Her parents are in a multi-racial marriage

On 9 November 2020, Madison took to Facebook to celebrate a milestone in her career, while referencing her ethnicity. She wrote:

Tonight, I am anchoring Nightside for 10 Tampa Bay. Tune in to see a half-Indian woman make history.

Alworth’s parents, Norman Darrel and Sweeta Alworth, often feature in her social media posts. In 2020, the reporter celebrated her dad’s special day via an Instagram post that read:

Happy Father’s Day to the world’s best dad. Thank you for your love and support.

The same year, Madison wrote of her mom during Mother’s Day:

My mom is kind, beautiful, loving and hilarious. I am grateful to have you as my forever best friend.

3. Norman and Sweeta raised Madison alongside her brother, Ian

Madison and Ian often vacation together. On 20 June 2020, the journalist penned a heartfelt birthday message to her brother on Instagram, stating:

Another year with my adventure buddy and friend. There is no one else I would rather ride on a moped with.

Madison Alworth with her parents, Norm and Sweeta and younger brother, Ian. Photo: @madisonalworth (modified by author)

According to Madison’s IMDb, she is Lance’s second cousin. Nicknamed Bambi, he previously played for the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys. Lance is often considered one of the greatest wide receivers of all time.

5. Madison interned at Fox News before working for the network

Alworth served as a production assistant on Fox News Channel’s Your World with Neil Cavuto during her three-month internship period. She has worked as a correspondent for Fox Business Network for over four years. Speaking with Dana Perino, Madison shared her favourite part of the job, saying:

I love that my colleagues are not only nice but also smart producers, cameramen, and anchors.

Here is a summary of Alworth’s career highlights, per her LinkedIn profile:

Newsroom intern (WDRB News): May 2014 to August 2014

Editor and reporter (Yale Daily News): September 2012 to September 2014

Researcher and news associate (NBC News): September 2015 to July 2017

Producer & On Air Reporter (Cheddar Inc.): July 2017 to December 2018)

Reporter and anchor (WTSP-TV): December 2018 to July 2021)

6. She is reportedly a millionaire

Alworth’s salary at Fox News remains unknown. However, Market Realist has reported her estimated net worth at $1 million. She has amassed this wealth from her illustrious broadcasting career.

Fox News reporter Madison Alworth. Photo: @madisonalworth (modified by author)

7. Dana Perino is Madison Alworth’s mentor

In May 2025, Madison moderated a book event for Dana. She posted a picture of herself alongside the author on Instagram with the caption:

Dana is one of the smartest and busiest people at Fox. She is an icon whom I have looked at for many years.

8. Madison Alworth is officially off the market

In late 2024, Madison announced her engagement to Brent. In a January 2025 Instagram video, she narrated how he popped the big question while they were along the Hudson River docks.

I am over the moon to spend the rest of my life with my best friend. I do not know how I got so lucky with Brent.

On 3 March 2025, the journalist posted photos from their engagement party on Instagram. The following month, she joked about upgrading her ring to the Golconda Blue.

9. She resides in New York City

Alworth is primarily based in New York but often travels to different locations for work. She told Dana Perino of the pros and cons of her current residence:

I love the food in NYC. No matter what cuisine you are in the mood for, you will find it here. However, I have had to compromise on the lack of space in my apartment because the city is generally compact.

10. Madison Alworth’s curls are natural

In April 2025, Madison set the record straight that she has always had curly hair. In the video, she said:

Both my parents and most of my family members have curly hair. I hope that my future children will inherit this because Brent also has curly hair.

Madison Alworth and her fiancé, Brent. Photo: @madisonalworth (modified by author)

11. Madison is not a morning person

In her interview with Dana Perino, Alworth shared something most people do not know about her, revealing:

On a normal day, I snooze my alarm three to four times. But I love my job, so I push through those early mornings.

Conclusion

Madison Alworth is of Mixed ethnicity; her mother is Indian, while her father is White. Her unique descent reflects the diverse perspective she brings to journalism. Alworth has been working at Fox Business Network since 2021.

