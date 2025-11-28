Theo Von's education: He graduated in Urban Planning after attending 7 colleges

As one of the top voices in modern comedy and podcasting, Theo Von’s education, spanning seven colleges, became part of his story. He accumulated more than 300 credit hours and completed his degree in 2011 with a degree in Urban Planning from the University of New Orleans.

Theo Von at Fallsview Resort on August 20, 2023 (L) and at Radio City Music Hall on February 14, 2025 (R). Photo: Jeremychanphotography, John Nacion/Variety (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Theo Von is an American comedian, actor, and podcaster, best known for This Past Weekend .

. He reportedly attended seven colleges before graduating in 2011 with a degree in Urban Planning from the University of New Orleans.

before graduating in 2011 with a degree in Urban Planning from the University of New Orleans. His academic journey involved earning more than 300 credit hours, partly due to repeating courses at different institutions.

Profile summary

Full name Theodor Capitani von Kurnatowski III Date of birth 19 March 1980 Age 45 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth Covington, Louisiana, U.S.A Nationality American Ethnicity Polish-Nicaraguan Mother Gina Capitani Father Roland Theodor Achilles von Kurnatowski Siblings 4 School Mandeville High School University University of New Orleans Profession Stand-up comedian, podcaster, actor, TV personality Social media Instagram TikTok Facebook X (Twitter)

Theo Von's education and background

As cited on Gigwise, the comedian was born on 19 March 1980 in Covington, Louisiana. Theo Von's dad is late Roland Theodor Achilles von Kurnatowski Sr., and his mother is Gina Capitani.

Theo Von became legally emancipated at fourteen, later moving to Mandeville, Louisiana, where he stayed with friends whose parents were willing to take him in.

While he graduated from Mandeville High School, Louisiana had a significant impact on Theo Von’s background, especially his voice as a storyteller. During a 2023 interview with 225 Magazine, he said:

I think Louisiana is a great place for storytelling. A lot of people like to just sit around and tell stories, laugh at each other and laugh with each other. I always found one of the biggest exports or values of Louisiana is the people and the stories.

Facts about Theo Von. Photo: @theo.von on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Original

Did Theo Von go to college?

The American actor-comedian attended seven different colleges during his academic journey. After completing high school, Theo Von first enrolled at Louisiana State University (LSU).

While studying mass communication, he wrote for The Reveille, a student newspaper. As a 19-year-old LSU student, he appeared on MTV’s Road Rules in 2000. Four years later, in 2014, he shared with Louisiana Life Magazine how the opportunity came about. In his words:

That was something that just sort of happened when I was walking across campus one day. It was just kind of a crazy thing that happened.

Semester at Sea gave him his first taste of stand-up

While still pursuing a college degree, Theo Von left LSU and transferred to Loyola University of New Orleans in 2002. He enrolled in the Semester at Sea program and worked in the ship’s bookshop.

During an interview with My Spilt Milk, he explained how the voyage sparked his interest in comedy, saying:

I went on something called a Semester At Sea. It’s basically a campus on a ship that goes around the world. They had an open mic night, and I got up and started telling jokes. People laughed. That was it. I got the bug, and I moved to Los Angeles for more opportunities.

Theo Von at NBC's Opry 100: A Live Celebration on March 19, 2025. Photo: Tammie Arroyo/Variety

Source: Getty Images

Theo Von earned over 300 credit hours at several colleges

The Louisiana native left Loyola University after one semester, as he shared on his This Past Weekend podcast, and later attended the University of Arizona. Theo Von then moved through institutions such as the College of Charleston and Santa Monica College, accumulating more than 300 credit hours.

He often repeated courses while balancing a growing career in comedy, acting, and later podcasting, which contributed to his unusually high total. In a statement quoted by Best Colleges, he explained:

I kept jumping around to different colleges because I wanted to travel... I ended up at seven different universities, and I travelled, and it was fun.

He graduated from the University of New Orleans in 2011

In pursuit of completing his degree, Theo Von enrolled at the University of New Orleans, where he reportedly graduated with a qualification in Urban Planning in 2011. His long academic journey reflected the persistence that would later define his career. He told Rolling Stone:

I’ll eat failure for breakfast. It’s OK, man. It’s part of the job. So much of my life, the best things that have happened in my life have been on the other side of failure.

Podcaster Theo Von at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on November 15, 2025. Photo: Justin Ford

Source: Getty Images

Frequently asked questions

Where did Theo Von go to college? The stand-up comedian reportedly attended seven colleges, including the University of New Orleans, where he graduated in 2011.

The stand-up comedian reportedly attended seven colleges, including the University of New Orleans, where he graduated in 2011. Does Theo Von have a degree? He reportedly holds a degree in Urban Planning from the University of New Orleans.

He reportedly holds a degree in Urban Planning from the University of New Orleans. What disability does Theo Von have? The comedian often jokes about disabilities, but has not confirmed having any.

The comedian often jokes about disabilities, but has not confirmed having any. How long has Theo Von been sober? He has been sober for more than 14 years from both alcohol and drugs.

Conclusion

Theo Von’s education has become one of the most discussed aspects of the renowned comedian and podcaster’s background. He reportedly completed over 300 credit hours before earning his Urban Planning degree.

READ MORE: Natalie Portman's education

Briefly.co.za published a post about Natalie Portman's education. With a reported IQ of 140, Natalie is widely regarded as one of Hollywood’s most educated and intellectually accomplished actresses.

Natalie Portman, who is widely regarded as one of the highest-paid actresses in Hollywood, attended Harvard University from 1999 to 2003 and earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology.

Source: Briefly News