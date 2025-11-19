Marty Raney's net worth: How much the Homestead Rescue star earns

Marty Raney's net worth, estimated at $1.2 million, is largely attributed to his successful television career. He has been the face of Homestead Rescue since 2016, helping families establish off-the-grid homes. Speaking about his decades-long life in the Alaskan wilderness, Marty once revealed:

Some people have an adventure of a lifetime; in Alaska, I have had a lifetime of adventure.

Marty Raney's book (L). The American reality TV star (R). Photo: @lakecountylibrary, @marty.raney (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Key takeaways

One of Marty's earliest TV projects was the Climb Against the Odds documentary, where he served as the climber, cameraman, and musician.

documentary, where he served as the climber, cameraman, and musician. He is the owner of the Alaska Stone and Log company , which supplies construction materials to families building homes on Homestead Rescue .

, which supplies construction materials to families building homes on . A skilled climber with extensive knowledge of survival in remote areas, Raney reportedly charges between $20,000 and $30,000 to speak at an event.

to speak at an event. He is the author of the Homestead Survival: An Insider's Guide to Your Great Escape book.

Marty Raney's profile summary

Full name Marty Raney Year of birth 1957 Age 68 years old (2025) Birthplace North Bend, Washington, USA Nationality American Marital status Married Spouse Mollee Raney Mother Pamela Raney Profession Reality TV star, climber, musician, author Social media Instagram

Exploring Marty Raney's net worth and income streams

According to The Cinemaholic, Marty's net worth is estimated at $1.2 million. He has amassed this wealth working as a contractor, reality TV star and off-grid living expert. His book and keynote speaking engagements also contribute to his financial portfolio.

Mountain climber Marty Raney. Photo: @marty.raney on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

From dropping out of school to making money in the Alaskan wilderness

As a teenager, Marty dreamt of visiting Alaska to experience its mountain ranges, rivers and villages. His favourite pastime in high school was staring at the Cascade Mountains until one day he decided to take a bold step.

In a 2017 interview with Hidden Remote, Raney narrated how he left home at 16 and travelled to Southeast Alaska. He said:

I have always been an adventurous and curious person. At a young age, I saw a map of Alaska in a National Geographic magazine, and it all began there.

After his relocation, Marty began living on a floating logging camp on Prince of Wales Island, where he survived by hunting for food.

Marriage and settling in a bear-dominated territory

Raney married Mollee Roestel, and they settled on a 160-acre homestead in Haines, Alaska. The pair forged a life from scratch, often living without modern comforts to cultivate a sense of self-reliance.

Mollee and Marty welcomed four kids, Matt, Misty, Melanee and Miles Raney, who were introduced to fishing, hunting and climbing from a young age.

Marty Raney (L). Misty and Matt Raney (R). Photo: @marty.raney, @mistyraneybilodeau (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

All six members of the Raney family have climbed North America's highest peak, Denali, multiple times.

Marty's television career: Homestead Rescue and beyond

Marty Raney has starred in several television shows. Here are some of his other acting credits, per IMDB:

Spirit of Alaska (Climbing guide)

(Climbing guide) Surviving Denali (Soundman)

(Soundman) Han-Denali (Talent guide and musician)

(Talent guide and musician) Against All Odds (Cameraman)

(Cameraman) An Idiot Abroad (Talent guide)

(Talent guide) Denali Expedition (Musician)

Raney has starred on the Discovery Channel's Homestead Rescue since its 2016 premiere. He appears alongside his son, Matthew, and daughter, Misty Raney, as they travel across the US to provide solutions to struggling homesteaders regarding insufficient water supplies, food shortages, and unsafe living conditions. The show had nearly 95 million subscribers in late 2022.

Musician Marty Raney (L). Products from his log business (R). Photo: @mistyraneybilodeau, @marty.raney (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

How much does Marty Raney make per episode?

Raney's Homestead Rescue salary remains unknown. However, various sources estimate that established stars on the Discovery Channel earn up to $10,000 per episode on their shows.

Marty has appeared on the reality show for 13 seasons, indicating that he has earned a substantial income over time.

A look at the other businesses contributing to Marty's wealth

Marty launched his construction company, Alaska Stones and Log, in 1982. It is located in Wasilla, Alaska.

In September 2022, he released his book Homestead Survival: An Insider's Guide to Your Great Escape, which shares tips on how to survive in the wild. Raney has also ventured into the music scene, with songs including:

Alaska Tattooed Lady

A Mountain Song

I really Caribou You

Strummit from the Summit

Cuttie Cutter Cowboy

I've Been Everywhere

Marty Raney maintains a frugal lifestyle

Unlike some reality TV stars, Marty and his family do not reside in lavish mansions or spend their money on fancy cars. However, according to Distractify, he has a lifelong dream of building a multi-generational cabin on a cliff.

Homestead Rescue stars, Misty and Matt Raney (L). Misty Raney (R). Photo: @mistyraneybilodeau (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Judging from Raney's Instagram posts, it appears he does not travel for leisure. He mainly posts about Homestead Rescue, and when he is on a trip, it is probably because he is filming for the show.

FAQs

Marty Raney is widely recognised for his wilderness survival skills. Below are some frequently asked questions about him and his family:

Is Marty Raney still married?

Raney has been married to Mollee Raney for over five decades. However, she does not appear on Homestead Rescue due to her preference for a private lifestyle.

Where does Marty Raney live?

Marty and his wife live on a 40-acre homestead in Hatcher Pass, Alaska. The property is only accessible by crossing a Class IV river.

Wrapping up

Marty Raney's net worth primarily stems from his appearance on the Discovery Channel's Homestead Rescue. His family construction business, Alaska Stone and Log, also significantly contributes to his wealth.

READ MORE: Molly-Mae's net worth and biography

Briefly.co.za published lesser-known facts about Molly-Mae's life and wealth. The English TV personality first gained recognition as a contestant on Love Island UK 2019 alongside Tommy Fury.

Molly-Mae's net worth saw a significant increase as she transformed her reality TV fame into a successful career as a social media influencer and beauty mogul.

Proofreading by Kelly Lippke, copy editor at Briefly.co.za.

Source: Briefly News