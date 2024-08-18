Molly-Mae's net worth and biography: Meet the Love Island star

Molly-Mae Hague is a well-known English TV personality, model, and social media influencer. She first captured attention as a contestant on the fifth series of the British dating show Love Island. This article delves into Molly-Mae's net worth today and her life away from the cameras.

Since appearing on Love Island, Molly-Mae's net worth has seen a significant increase owing to her rising popularity. She has transformed her reality TV fame into a successful career as a social media influencer, amassing millions of followers on Instagram and YouTube. She is also building her brand as a mogul in the beauty and skin-care market.

Molly-Mae's profile summary

Full name Molly-Mae Hague Date of birth May 26, 1999 Age 25 years old in 2024 Birth sign Gemini Place of birth Stevenage, Hertfordshire, England Nationality English Gender Female Sexual orientation Straight Relationship status Single Ex-partner Tommy Fury (2019-2024) Children 1 Parents Debbie Gordon and Stephen Hague Siblings Zoe Hague Profession Entrepreneur, reality TV star, social media influencer Social media Instagram YouTube X (Twitter) TikTok

Who is Molly-Mae, and why is she famous?

Molly-Mae Hague is an English social media influencer and TV personality. She gained fame as a contestant on the fifth series of the reality dating show Love Island in 2019.

She finished as a runner-up on the show alongside her then-partner, Tommy Fury. After her stint on Love Island, Molly-Mae's popularity soared, and she became a prominent figure on social media.

Molly-Mae's net worth

The social media influencer is estimated to be worth £6 Million ($7.6 million), according to various sources, including Bustle and OK! Magazine.

Molly-Mae's Love Island appearance did not come with money after she missed out on the winner prize, but her post-villa ventures have been lucrative. She has amassed wealth through various revenue streams like social media partnerships, lucrative brand endorsements, and her business.

How much does Molly-Mae get paid for Instagram?

The money she makes from sponsored Instagram posts varies with the type of collaboration and the brand involved. On average, she makes over £6,000 for each sponsored post but can charge up to £11,000, according to The Mirror.

The amount she charges is likely to increase as she gains more followers. She has over 8 million Instagram followers, over 3.6 million TikTok followers, and more than 1.86 million YouTube subscribers as of August 2024.

How much does Molly-Mae earn a month?

Molly-Mae makes over £500,000 per month. The Sun previously reported that she made £400,000 per month (over £4.8 million annually) in her position as the creative director of Pretty Little Thing.

She signed a seven-figure deal with the fashion brand in August 2021 but stepped down in June 2023 to focus on motherhood after the birth of her daughter Bambi. Molly has another multi-million deal with Beauty Works.

Mae has launched several products with Beauty Works, including hair extensions and styling tools. She reportedly makes over £1.4 million per year (over £116,600 per month) as the company's brand ambassador.

In June 2024, she signed another multi-million contract with Look Fantastic. She has worked with various other brands over the years, including the footwear brand EGO Shoes.

Molly-Mae's business and investments

In 2020, the influencer launched a self-tanning brand called Filter By Molly-Mae. The brand offers a range of products like tanning mousses and drops.

Molly has also started investing, but she needs help navigating the basics. She revealed during her appearance on The Diary of A CEO podcast in December 2021 that the financial management concept is still new to her.

I have a large amount of money for someone my age and I sort of rely on people around me to advise me with it. I've just started investing, which has been a huge, interesting new chapter for me. I hadn't got a clue about investing, but I know it's really important...I came to a large amount of money so quickly, and it was so vulnerable. I had to sort of get my parents on board.

How old is Molly-Mae?

Molly-Mae's age is 25 years old in 2024. She was born on May 26, 1999, in Stevenage, Hertfordshire, England.

Both her parents, Debbie Gordon and Stephen Hague, worked as British police officers. She has an older sister called Zoe Hague. Zoe previously served in the British Army Medical Corps but currently has an online career.

Molly-Mae's relationship

The former Love Island star does not have an extensive dating history. A well-known Molly-Mae's ex-boyfriend is Tommy Fury, a professional boxer and Tyson Fury's younger half-brother.

Hague and Tommy met on the 2019 season of Love Island UK and got engaged in July 2023. Their daughter, Bambi Fury, was born in January 2023.

On August 14, 2024, Mae announced that they had ended their relationship. He was reportedly unfaithful and had been with multiple women when they were dating. Her breakup announcement via her Instagram stories reads, in part,

After five years of being together, I never imagined our story would end, especially not this way. I am extremely upset to announce that mine and Tommy's relationship has come to an end.

How much is Molly-Mae's house worth?

Hague and her now ex-boyfriend, Tommy Fury, purchased a £4 million mansion in Cheshire in early 2022. Molly even created an Instagram account for the house called Molly Maison. The home stands on 5,000 square feet of land and features six bedrooms.

Molly-Mae's net worth today reflects her status as one of the UK's major influencers in the beauty industry. She continues to leverage her fame from Love Island to build a significant online presence.

