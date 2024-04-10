Tyson Fury's net worth: The Gypsy King's fortune and career earnings

British professional boxer Tyson Fury has earned acclaim and wealth in the sports industry through his wrestling prowess and larger-than-life personality. He is best known for his punching power and counter-punching ability. The sportsman has held the World Boxing Council (WBC) heavyweight title since 2020. Thanks to his illustrious career, Tyson Fury’s net worth has been a subject of public interest, and many are curious about how much he earns.

As of December 2022, Fury is ranked as the world’s best active heavyweight by ESPN and BoxRec. His wins have translated to his bank account and financial success. Here is a glimpse of Tyson’s career achievements, earnings, and investment projects.

Tyson Fury's profile summary

Full name Tyson Luke Fury Famous as The Gypsy King Gender Male Date of birth 12 August 1988 Age 35 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Leo Birthplace Wythenshawe, Manchester, England, UK Current residence Morecambe, Lancashire Nationality British Ethnicity Irish Religion Christianity Height 6’9’’ (206 cm) Weight 126 kg (278 lbs) Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Married Spouse Paris Mullroy Children 7 Parent Amber and John Fury Occupation Professional boxer Net worth $65 million Social media Instagram Facebook X (Twitter) TikTok

How old is Tyson Fury?

Tyson Fury (aged 34 as of 2024) was born on 12 August 1988 in Wythenshawe, Manchester, England. His parents, John and Amber, raised him alongside his three brothers in Styal, Cheshire.

After he survived premature birth, John named his son after Mike Tyson, the reigning undisputed heavyweight world champion. The celebrity dad later explained why he had called his son Tyson, saying:

The doctors told me there was not much chance of him living. I had lost two daughters in the same way, who had been born prematurely.

Sadly, Amber had 14 pregnancies in total, but only four of the kids survived. When Tyson was 23, his father was jailed after he got into an altercation with a man who lost his eye in the fight. The professional boxer is of Irish descent.

What is Tyson Fury’s net worth in 2024?

Sportskeeda estimates Fury’s net worth to be $65 million. He has amassed this wealth from his successful boxing career and various business ventures.

How does Tyson Fury make his money?

Fury’s primary source of income is his professional boxing career. This includes earnings from fight purses, pay-per-view shares and bonuses. His impressive track record in the boxing ring has undoubtedly contributed to his substantial wealth.

Nonetheless, Fury has several other revenue-generating channels that contribute to his financial portfolio. Below is a breakdown of how the sportsman makes his wealth:

Boxing career

How much does Tyson Fury get paid per fight? In 2008, Luke won the ABA championship while playing as an amateur. However, he made his professional boxing debut in December 2008 in a match against Bela Gyongyosi.

In November 2009, Tyson defeated John McDermott to bag the English Heavyweight title. In 2012, he won the Irish Heavyweight title and the WBO Inter-Continental Heavyweight title after defeating Martin Rogan and Vinny Maddalone.

After a successful match against Dereck Chisora, Fury won the European and WBO International Heavyweight titles.

On 28 November 2015, he went against Wladimir Klitschko for the WBA, IBF, WBO, IBO Lineal and The Ring heavyweight titles, winning unanimously.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, he bagged $7 million for the win. Tyson then took a professional hiatus and faced Deontay Wilder in December 2018. Even though the fight ended in a draw, he reportedly earned $10 million after calculating all revenue.

In 2020, a rematch against Wilder was scheduled, which guaranteed Luke $28 million plus a 50/50 cut of pay-per-view profits.

On 23 April 2022, Tyson defeated British professional boxer Dillian Whyte, earning a $4.1 million win bonus and an alleged $30 million from pay-per-view, ticket sales and merchandise. That was a $34 million total payday.

On 28 October 2023, he went against UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou. Fury won the match via a controversial split decision. The sportsman was purportedly set to earn $5 million from the fight, depending on pay-per-view success.

Business ventures

On 16 February 2022, the British boxer launched a new energy drink range named Furocity Energy to compete with rival market leaders Monster Energy and Red Bull. He has since released Furocity energy gum, protein bars and ice lollies.

Tyson Fury’s house

Luke currently lives with his wife Paris and seven kids in a £1.7 million mansion in Morecambe, Lancashire. He allegedly bought the property in December 2020 after leaving their previous £550,000 home.

The couple’s mansion features modern amenities such as a swimming pool, helipad and high technological security systems.

Tyson Fury’s cars

Luke maintains a world of luxury around him, including his wheels. Here is a summary of his rides and their estimated prices per CAknowledge:

Car Estimated price Rolls-Royce Phantom $500,000 Ferrari 812 Superfast $430,000 Rolls-Royce Cullinan $360,000 Ferrari 488 Spider $350,000 Porsche Taycan $205,000 Ferrari California $180,000 Mercedes-Benz G-Class $135,000 Range Rover Defender $120,000

Beyond his impressive car collection, Tyson owns a lavish superyacht that he rents for five figures daily.

In a 2023 Instagram video on his wife’s account, the sportsman tours the jet that doubles as a flying hotel.

Tyson Fury’s net worth packs a powerful punch, mirroring his lucrative boxing career. The sportsman’s impressive record and high-profile fights have played a pivotal role in accumulating his wealth.

