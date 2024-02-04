Tim Tebow's net worth: How much does the NFL star make?

Tim Tebow's net worth has inspired the upcoming generation of athletes in the National Football League and, more recently, the Baseball League. His several investments in ventures outside of sports are a testament to his business acumen. Still, he has even more to show for his careful entrepreneurship side: a magnificent mansion and an array of flashy and exquisite cars.

In discussing the millions that Tim Tebow has, the reader must understand it is the average of what news sources like Celebrity Net Worth calculate it to be. It, however, reflects his diverse career in the NFL, minor league baseball, broadcasting, and various business ventures.

Profile summary

Full name Timothy Richard Tebow Gender Male Date of birth 14 August 1987 Age 36 years old (as of January 2024) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Makati, Philippines Current residence Jacksonville, Florida, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6'3" Height in centimetres 191 Weight in pounds 255 Weight in kilograms 116 Body measurements in inches 50-37-16 Body measurements in centimetres 128-94-42 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Blue Mother Pamela Elaine Father Robert Ramsey Tebow II Siblings Four Marital status Married Wife Demi-Leigh School Homeschooled College/university University of Florida Profession NFL player, baseball player, sports broadcaster and entrepreneur Net worth $5 million Social media X (Twitter), Instagram, Facebook

How much is Tim Tebow worth?

Celebrity Net Worth shows Tim Tebow's net worth is $5 million. This is courtesy of his career as a baseball and National Football League player and businessman. So, how did he make this?

Footballing career

Remarkable achievements and unexpected turns mark Tim Tebow's football journey. Excelling at the University of Florida, he clinched the Heisman Trophy and contributed to two BCS National Championship victories. Transitioning to the NFL, he gained prominence with the Denver Broncos, orchestrating late-game comebacks and securing an AFC West title.

However, his tenure with the New York Jets was uneventful, leading to his release. Tebow's iconic "Tebowing" stance, a public display of his faith, became a cultural phenomenon. Despite Tim Tebow's contract with the Philadelphia Eagles and a 2021 tryout with the Jacksonville Jaguars, his career at the NFL saw him earn less than $10 million.

Baseball career

Tim Tebow's foray into professional baseball showcased his determination and athletic versatility. In 2016, after an open tryout, he impressed with a home run during the Mets Instructional League.

His baseball journey continued with assignments to the Scottsdale Scorpions and the Syracuse Mets. Tebow's promotion to the Mets' Double-A team in 2018 demonstrated progress, and he showed promise with three home runs in a six-game stretch in 2019.

Despite a setback due to a pinky finger injury, Tebow's resilience shone through. In a surprising move, he accepted an invitation to play for the Philippines national baseball team in 2020 and marked milestones with a major league spring training home run. In February 2021, Tebow announced his retirement from baseball, concluding a brief but impactful chapter in his athletic pursuits.

He reportedly made about $1 million in the Baseball Major League. Tim Tebow's career earnings totalled around $11 million from the NFL and the MLB.

Broadcasting career

Tim Tebow's broadcasting career started in 2013 when he joined ESPN as a college football analyst. His initial role focused on football analysis. In 2017, Tebow signed a multi-year extension with ESPN, demonstrating a commitment to broadcasting and pursuing his baseball career simultaneously.

By 2021, he expanded his broadcasting portfolio by joining the ESPN talk show First Take alongside Stephen A. Smith.

What is Tim Tebow's salary at ESPN?

Tim Tebow's salary at ESPN is around $4 million. But then, he is said to have signed a five-year contract extension worth $6 million with the broadcasting company.

Tim Tebow's cars

Tim Tebow's garage boasts an impressive array of luxury vehicles, reflecting his diverse automotive tastes. Some include Jeep Wrangler, Bugatti Veyron, Porsche 911 Turbo, Chevrolet Traverse, Bentley Bentayga, and Porsche Panamera.

What does Tim Tebow do now for a living?

What is Tim Tebow doing now? He is currently a football analyst and show host at ESPN. Beyond his athletic achievements, Tim Tebow has forged a multifaceted career. A prolific author, his bestsellers like Through My Eyes and Shaken delve into personal narratives.

Tebow's entrepreneurial spirit shines through business ventures, from headphones with SOUL Electronics to protein bars with Nutrition53. He also earns about $350 per autograph.

Tim Tebow's philanthropy extends beyond football with the Tim Tebow Foundation, addressing global medical needs and human trafficking. His $5.5 million investment in the Lakeside Dental Surgery Center, a pioneering pediatric dental facility.

Where does Tim Tebow live?

Tim Tebow lives in his lavish second Jacksonville residence, a nearly 8,300-square-foot haven within Glen Kernan Golf & Country Club. Purchased for $2.99 million, the 2016-built property showcases five bedrooms, a gourmet kitchen, and upscale amenities like a 120-bottle wine room, home theatre, and saltwater pool.

The contemporary design seamlessly connects indoor and outdoor spaces, with a patio overlooking a lake and golf course. Tim Tebow's house choice reflects his success and commitment to luxury living.

Does Tim Tebow have children?

The multimillionaire has yet to have kids. But he has been married to his heartthrob, Demi-Leigh, since 2020.

Tim Tebow's net worth reflects an illustrious career in football, baseball, broadcasting, and entrepreneurship. With a net worth of $5 million, he is a multifaceted figure embodying success, luxury living, philanthropy, and diverse achievements.

