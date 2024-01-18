Meanings of all 13 Jalen Green's tattoos explained (with photos)

Jalen Romande Green is an American professional basketball player for the Houston of the NBA. According to ESPN, he was a unanimous five-star recruit and the highest-scoring guard in the 2020 class. But beyond his illustrious career, the athlete garnered public popularity for his multiple tattoos. So, what do Jalen Green's tattoos signify, and what is the story behind his body art?

The sportsman’s tattoos are a reflection of his personal and spiritual beliefs. In addition, they symbolise the power of body art as a storytelling medium and their ability to convey personal stories.

Jalen Green's profile summary

Full name Jalen Romande Green Famous as Jalen Green Gender Male Date of birth 9 February 2002 Age 22 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Aquarius Birthplace Merced, California, USA Current residence Fresno, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Alma mater Prolific Prep, San Joaquin Memorial Height in feet 6’4’’ Height in centimetres 193 Weight in kilograms 84 Weight in pounds 185 Body measurements in inches 40-30-14 Body measurements in centimetres 101-76-35 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Dating Girlfriend Breah Hicks Parents Marcus Green and Bree Puruganan Siblings Raquel Puruganan and Jurnee Tyra Profession Basketball player Position Shooting guard Net worth $1 million Social media Twitter Instagram Facebook

Jalen Green's tattoos

Does Jalen Green have a tattoo? The professional basketball player has 13 known tattoos. However, his body art is not just for aesthetics but also reflects multiple chapters in his life. Here is a breakdown of the sportsman’s tattoos and their meaning.

1. Butterfly and ladybird tattoo

Green has a tattoo of a green butterfly and a ladybird on his upper left thigh, slightly towards its left. According to ancient tradition, the ladybird symbolises protection, great prosperity and good luck.

On the other hand, butterfly body arts connote a romantic purpose as they are believed to represent young love. Individuals also associate butterflies with joy, elegance and longevity.

2. The three men on the cross tattoo

Jalen has a tattoo of three gentlemen on three crosses on his left thigh. This body art is considered a masterpiece with two meanings, depending on one’s beliefs. According to Christian beliefs, it stands for three significant men: ‘’The Father, Son and Holy Spirit.’’

Nonetheless, it also represents Jesus Christ, and the two other men crucified alongside him at Golgotha. People often get this inked as a symbol of their strong Christian faith and a remembrance of Jesus’ sacrifice to save humankind.

3. Peace symbol

The basketball star wears a dark-coloured Peace logo across his right hand. Peace tattoos reflect a global culture that prioritises corporate well-being over individual gratification. It mirrors that the bearer is modest, sincere, grounded, humble and considerate.

4. Portrait of grandfather

Green has a picture of his grandfather tattooed on the outside of his left forearm. His mother and granddad are of Filipino descent. The basketball has disclosed he is extremely close to them. This body art is a symbol of Jalen’s love for his grandfather.

5. God gives his toughest battles to his strongest soldiers tattoo

Romande has this quote tattoo on his left thigh. This can be translated as God only allows you to pass through difficult times because He knows you can handle it. This is an encouragement that tough times never last, and in the end, they often result in something beautiful.

6. Wolf tattoo

Jalen has a portrait of a wolf inked towards the left side of his left knee. This body art symbolises power, loyalty, love, genuine character, good fortune and one’s dedication to the family unit.

7. The date on the arm tattoo

Romande has an inked date reading ‘8.3’19’ on his left forehand. However, he has not publicly revealed any information regarding this date.

8. Stars on the arm

The basketballer has an ink of a star on his left forearm. Stars are a sign of direction, guidance, and factuality, and they are intended to symbolise attracting strength and optimism to the individual, particularly during difficult times.

9. Stay true tattoo

Across his knuckles, Green has another interesting body art that says ‘STAY TRUE’, inked on his right and left hands. He has yet to reveal the meaning of this ink.

10. All-seeing eye tattoo

Romande’s left knee is inked with the ‘All seeing eye’, the most common body art with various beliefs. The eye image is often encircled by sunrays or encapsulated in a triangle. This tattoo reflects that God is supreme and watches over everyone from above. As a result, humanity should be careful about their conduct and behaviour on Earth.

11. ‘2002, 12:27’ tattoo

On Jalen’s left thigh is a body art that reads ’12:27’ inked horizontally on the leg, and on its bottom is a design that reads ‘2002’ inked vertically. This serves as a permanent reminder of his birth date and year. The star was born on 9 February, and the time reflects his birth time, which is 12:27.

12. Be yourself tattoo

The basketball player has a ‘be yourself’ design on his left wrist. Whereas the ink is self-explanatory, Jalen Green’s hand tattoo has no apparent meaning.

13. 559 tattoo

Green has the number ‘559’ inked vertically on his left leg. The figure represents his birth city, Fresno, and its area code, 559.

Why is Jalen Green famous?

After finishing high school, Jalen decided to forgo college basketball to join the NBA G League Ignite team in its inaugural season. In 2018, he won three medals with the US at the junior level and was named Most Valuable Player (MVP) in the FIBA UNDER-17 World Cup.

Green was selected with the second overall pick by the Houston Rockets in the 2021 NBA draft. He is the third player of Filipino descent to play in the NBA, following Raymond Townsend and Jordan Clarkson. The rising star is making waves in basketball as he strives to become a household name in the sports industry.

Who was the first NBA player with tattoos?

Dennis Roman was the first NBA player to sport multiple tattoos unabashedly on the court.

Who has the best tattoos in the NBA?

Jeremy Lamb, Mike Muscala, J.R. Smith, LeBron James, Austin Rivers, DeMar DeRozan and J.J. Redick are famous NBA players with the best tattoo designs.

Which NBA player does not have a tattoo?

Chris Paul, Dwayne Wade and James Harden are among the famous NBA stars without ink.

Jalen Green's tattoos depict what embodies him as a person. He links a lot of personal significance to body ink. They include his love for his grandfather, his affection for his native Fresno, and his life's mantras.

