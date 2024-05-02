Dr Malinga thanked the EFF for financial assistance when he hit rock bottom, expressing gratitude during a Workers Day Community rally in Soshanguve

The star revealed that he sacrificed his celebrity status and asked for help from South Africans

Fans had mixed reactions, with some seeing his loyalty to the EFF as a result of their support, while others questioned the help's motives

South African musician Dr Malinga has opened up about his decision to publicly ask for financial assistance after hitting rock bottom. The star thanked those who chipped in to help save his home, including the EFF.

Dr Maling expresses gratitude to the EFF

Celebrities are using their influence to campaign for their favourite political parties ahead of the national polls later this month. Stars like Zodwa Wabantu, Makhadzi and Zulu Boy are among the many stars who have endorsed political parties.

Musician Dr Malinga was recently added to the list after his moving speech at an EFF Workers Day Community rally in Soshanguve. Speaking in a video trending on X, the star said he had to swallow his pride to ask for donations from the public.

The Petronella hitmaker expressed his gratitude to the EFF for helping him in times of need. He told the party supporters that he now has an accountant and a financial advisor, thanks to the EFF.

"I sacrificed my celebrity status; I didn't care about being judged. I am not buying face. I didn't go out and rob people, like many people having financial issues. I asked for help."

Fans weigh in on Dr Malinga's speech

As expected, social media users shared mixed reactions to Dr Malinga's viral speech. Many said he is loyal to the EFF because that's where his bread is being buttered.

@BBK29_ said:

"After this, when ANC calls him for a gig, he must go and perform because we understand that's how artists make a living "

@StHonorable wrote:

"They helped him so that he can assist them in recruiting voters? Thats not real help but conditional one."

@MelikhayaPants1 commented:

"If EFF was buying votes with their help to many SAns, that would have been exposed by now. I am yet to read about any political party that has such CSI portfolio across 9 provinces and love for artist when they are in trouble."

