A South African touched the hearts of many with his story of finding Jesus after being a groovist.

A man flexed his journey from being a groovist to finding Jesus in a TikTok video. Image: @mgcooperdetourist1

Source: TikTok

Man ditches groove for church

The gent shared a TikTok video where he gave viewers a glimpse into his life before finding Jesus. The clip shows how the guy lived it up in clubs and danced his heart off.

@mgcooperdetourist1 went on to showcase how his life changed after he found God. He expressed that he stopped the groove life and has become a whole "child of God."

"You can never serve two gods," the young man said in his video.

Although @mgcooperdetourist1 ended his groove life, he now joyfully dances and sings for the Lord in church. The footage was well received by netizens and became a viral hit on TikTok, clocking loads of views, likes, and comments.

Watch the video below:

South Africans applaud the man

Social media users loved the gent's story as they flocked to the comments section, sharing their own experiences of finding the Lord.

Yolie said:

"Same groovist, just different locations."

Lee added:

"Just changed venues."

Mbalz wrote:

"Dancing is in the blood neh. We bless the Lord."

Kgopolo_M expressed:

"I don't think you have stopped being a grooviest, you just changed the locations."

Tsholofelo Molokomme commented:

"My generation is finding Christ. Let revival continue to flow in this generation."

Nangodo shared:

"Groovist in Christ."

Tshedza simply added:

"There’s a party in the heaven, every-time a sinners saved."

