"Groovist in Christ": South African Man Ditches Nightlife for Church, Mzansi Claps
- A young man shared his journey from being a groovist to fining Jesus and serving him alone
- The gent unveiled images and a clip of his transition, gaining massive traction on social media
- Mzansi netizens reacted to the gent's story as they headed to the comments section to share their thoughts
PAY ATTENTION: Got a Minute? Complete Our Quick Survey About Briefly News!
A South African touched the hearts of many with his story of finding Jesus after being a groovist.
Man ditches groove for church
The gent shared a TikTok video where he gave viewers a glimpse into his life before finding Jesus. The clip shows how the guy lived it up in clubs and danced his heart off.
@mgcooperdetourist1 went on to showcase how his life changed after he found God. He expressed that he stopped the groove life and has become a whole "child of God."
"He's around the late 40s or early 50s": SA reacts to gent's crush dropped off by R6 000 000 car at res
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
"You can never serve two gods," the young man said in his video.
Although @mgcooperdetourist1 ended his groove life, he now joyfully dances and sings for the Lord in church. The footage was well received by netizens and became a viral hit on TikTok, clocking loads of views, likes, and comments.
Watch the video below:
South Africans applaud the man
Social media users loved the gent's story as they flocked to the comments section, sharing their own experiences of finding the Lord.
Yolie said:
"Same groovist, just different locations."
Lee added:
"Just changed venues."
Mbalz wrote:
"Dancing is in the blood neh. We bless the Lord."
Kgopolo_M expressed:
"I don't think you have stopped being a grooviest, you just changed the locations."
Tsholofelo Molokomme commented:
"My generation is finding Christ. Let revival continue to flow in this generation."
Nangodo shared:
"Groovist in Christ."
Tshedza simply added:
"There’s a party in the heaven, every-time a sinners saved."
Man’s transformation from homeless to healed
Briefly News previously reported that a young man shared a powerful story that touched many people online. He shared a video on TikTok that went viral online.
The gent who goes by the TikTok handle @jackiem4rt showcased his journey from homelessness to restoration and healing. While taking to his TikTok caption, the young man expressed the following while quoting a gospel song by Bethel Music titled Back to Life by Zahriya Zachary.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Johana Mukandila (Editor) Johana Tshidibi Mukandila has been a Human Interest Reporter at Briefly News since 2023. She holds a national diploma in journalism from the Cape Peninsula University Of Technology (2023). She has worked at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, PAICTA, BONA Magazine and Albella Music Production. She is currently furthering her education in journalism at the CPUT. She has passed a set of trainings from Google News Initiative. Reach her at johana.mukandila@briefly.co.za