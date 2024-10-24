“He Has a PhD in Cleaning”: SA Man’s Deep Cleaning Technique for Sinks Impresses Mzansi
- A man spring-cleaned his home and gave viewers his hack for the sink, and peeps loved it
- The clip captured the attention of many, gathering loads of views, likes and comments on Facebook
- Netizens were amazed by the gent's tips as they flooded the comments section expressing their thoughts
One gentleman in South Africa wowed many people in Mzansi with his impressive cleaning methods.
Man deep cleans his sink, shares hack
The young man shared a video on Facebook under the handle Thabiso Joburg, in which he showcased how he spring-cleaned his home.
Thabiso also unveiled an interesting technique as he deep-cleaned his kitchen sink. In the clip, he can be seen washing the sink thoroughly while adding different types of products. While taking to his comments, Thabiso shared the following:
"I used bicarbonate of soda with vinegar, I also put drain cleaner I got from Builders Warehouse."
People were amazed by his cleaning abilities, and the footage became a hit on Facebook, capturing the attention of many.
Wathe the video of the man's cleaning below:
Mzansi loves the man's sink deep-clean tip
The hack impressed South Africans as they took to the comments section to express their thoughts.
Seeletso Merafhe said:
"To the woman who raised you, take your flowers, ma'am. You raised a gentle giant! To your lady, Babe gal, thank God for this rare breed."
Dali Monageng cracked a joke, saying:
"Eh, this guy has a PhD in cleaning."
Zandile Masango poked fun at themself, saying:
"Lol, these videos is teaching me how to clean.. Can't bilivithi."
Vera Chidiogo Nwadazie Misoro shared:
"That's how my husband was cleaning before he married me; after marriage, the guy doesn't know how to lift a broom again."
Unity Musengeyi expressed:
"I learnt a lot thanks so much, bro."
KwaZulu-Natal woman shares jaw-dropping microwave cleaning hack
Source: Briefly News
