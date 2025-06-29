Simz Ngema was open about the fact that she recently went through plastic surgery to get the body she desires

The actress posted candid videos on her Instagram after going to Turkey for two cosmetic procedures on her body

Simz Ngema showed the buildup to getting the procedure done as well as how she felt after going under the knife

Simz Ngema was open with her fans about getting plastic surgery recently. The South African actress opted to go to Turkey to transform her body.

Simz Ngema went to Turkey for two cosmetic surgeries and she shared her experience. Image: @simzngema

Footage of Simz Ngema getting admitted into the cosmetic procedures hospital received thousands of likes from netizens. The media personality was also happy to share the reasons why she opted to do plastic surgery.

A TikTok video by @mpume___ showed Simz being esccorted into a hospital in preparation for surgery. The TV star went to Turkey to get breast augmentation surgery as well as a tummy tuck. On 28 June 2025, Simz shared posts on her Instagram stories, saying she was two days post-op and was receiving after care. She raved about the medical service she received in Turkey. Simz said she will be staying at the hospital for seven days before heading home. The actress explained that she will have to work out but cannot do so for three months while recovering from the surgeries.

Simz was also open about her reasons for getting cosmetic surgery saying she wanted her old body back. In an Instagram story post Simz wrote that she didn't want to do too much with plastic surgery and only did it to retain her body before having babies. Simz is a mother of two with Tino Chinyani, and their family often gets showered with compliments from South African fans.

SA talks Simz Ngema's plastic surgery

Simz's fans said they never thought she needed any work done even after having children. Some women in the comment section admitted that they would get similar cosmetic procedures done if they could afford it.

Simz Ngema in Turkey showing her reciering body. Image: @simzngema

leejoy encouraged Simz:

"Every woman deserves a mommy makeover. Some people don’t need it because their bodies go back to normal after a few months of pregnancy. If you can afford it, go get it done."

Thando Cebekhulu said:

"I wish I had money there’s a lot in need to fix😭😂"

ntobeekhumalo commented:

"If I can have money ngingaya nam manje."

___xsxu agreed:

"If I had money would definitely do the same 😭 I hate my stomach."

Breeh applauded Simz:

"I love how she's honest about it."

malifer3 remarked:

"I'd also go if I could afford. my real body is at turkey sana."

Thee_street_preacher shared:

"And that's why am in the gym 5 days a week. I can't afford gym hleng."

Lindee 🌈 commented:

"So soon after baby 🥺 she has a lovely body already."

