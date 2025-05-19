Sithelo Shozi is the latest South African female media personality to get a Brazilian Bottom Lift (BBL)

The Turkey Clinic, where she underwent surgery, posted a video of her recovery journey, highlighting the transformation

Just recently, Sithelo Shozi was body shamed after her appearance on the Golden Arrows podcast Up Back Through

An update on Sithelo Shozi's BBL recovery. Image: _Sithelo

Source: Instagram

Sithelo Shozi is one of the celebrities who is not ashamed of disclosing that she had a Brazilian Bottom Lift (BBL).

A look at Sithelo Shozi's BBL

South African DJ and media personality Sithelo Shozi was the latest celeb to fly to Turkey to revamp her body. On Instagram, The Clinique Istanbul posted a video of Sithelo before the surgery, during the procedure and then the final results.

In the IG video, Sithelo shows a remarkable transformation as she embraces her newfound figure and a round shape. Sithelo followed in the footsteps of the likes of Cyan Boujee, who also had work done at the same clinic.

Not long ago, Sithelo Shozi was body shamed by online users after she appeared at a Golden Arrows match at the Moses Mabhida Stadium. Speaking on the Up Back Through podcast, Sithelo Shozi showed off her tummy and her belly button, which attracted numerous negative remarks.

Sithelo Shozi took to Turkey to get a new BBL, and Mzansi is loving it. Image: _Sithelo

Mzansi approves of Sithelo's BBL

Social media users are divided when it comes to this BBL. Some people praised the surgeon's work, saying it is their best transformation thus far. Other people, however, are criticising Sithelo for ruining her "already perfect" body.

Sine_mashange said:

"I am in disbelief over your latest work. One of your best creations."

Nommie_mathibs criticised:

"She already had a fine body, though."

Olwe_thebea shared:

"Best BBL in South Africa."

Unomvuyo replied:

"The best surgery of them all."

___lindo.m said:

"One of the best in history."

Mbaleesto gushed:

"She is our Mayor and we love her. She looks awesome."

Simphiweshongwe98 stated:

"I believe it’s money this girl has a natural body she was born perfect."

