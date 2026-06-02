South African influencer and radio presenter Dineo Moloisane had Mzansi talking. A TikTok video posted by Mzansi Spotlight on 28 May 2026 showed her completely over the 15% VAT South Africans pay on goods and services. The clip went viral fast, with many sharing the same frustration.

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Pictures of Dineo Moloisane sourced from Facebook. Images: Dineo Moloisane

Source: Facebook

The Pretoria-born media personality, known as King Dineo, could not hide her feelings. She questioned what VAT is and why ordinary South Africans have to pay it. The video struck a nerve across social media almost immediately.

Why VAT hits different right now

VAT stands for Value Added Tax, a charge added to most goods and services at the point of sale. In South Africa, it currently sits at 15%, meaning for every R100 spent, R15 goes straight to the government. It is the country’s second-biggest source of tax revenue after personal income tax. The money funds health, education, transport, and social grants.

The tax has a complicated recent history too. Earlier in 2025, the government tried pushing the rate up to 15.5%, but fierce public and political pushback forced a reversal. South Africans kept it at 15%, for now.

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Dineo is no stranger to speaking her mind. The businesswoman, and mother of two built a loyal following by keeping things real. She is the founder of the Magic Diet brand.

South Africans flooded the comments with their own frustrations. Many said VAT on electricity stings the hardest. Others joked that the money funds government commissions. One commenter wondered aloud why a tax that adds no visible value keeps growing.

Watch the TikTok video below:

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Source: Briefly News