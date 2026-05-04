A video of Dineo Moloisane dancing in a figure-hugging attire that left little to the imagination was shared on X on Monday, 4 May 2026

Her outfit and body appearance led to debates about her curves, with some questioning possible cosmetic procedures and others criticising her dressing

Dineo Moloisane previously addressed rumours that she had gone under the knife to enhance her features

Dineo Moloisane’s dressing in a trending clip sparked questions. Image: dineomoloisane

Source: Instagram

A video of Dineo Moloisane dancing in a figure-hugging outfit that left little to the imagination sparked reactions on social media.

The YouTuber previously made headlines after reality TV star Londie London’s statements about her looks during a Thursday episode of Podcast and Chill.

Dineo Moloisane topped social media trending charts after a video of her showing off her curves was shared online.

Dineo Moloisane flaunts curves in viral video

On Monday, 4 May 2026, an X (Twitter) user @busiwe_bubu shared a video of Dineo Moloisane flaunting her curves at an undisclosed nightclub. The post was captioned:

“Dineo Moloisane has a BBL neh? 🤔🤔”

In the video, the 34-year-old mother of two danced and did a 360 twirl before throwing a kiss at the camera. The video was set to Kelvin Momo’s Span Sam featuring Zee_nhle, Mashudu, and Mano.

Watch the video below:

SA reacts to Dineo Moloisane's outfit

In the comments, social media users weighed in on the video with questions, criticism and jokes. While some questioned whether Dineo Moloisane had her curves surgically enhanced, some criticised her for not dressing like a mother of three. Others resurfaced Londie London's comments about Dineo Moloisane's appearance on Podcast and Chill.

Here are some of the comments:

@SaniExplore criticised:

“She is old for this. Once they start showing their bodies like this, just know that boys are not asking them out anymore. Everything is just declining shame!”

@kwenamangausi answered:

“Nope, she did liposuction.”

@DarkSk25 commented:

“God: ‘What did you do with your brain and the gift of creation I have given you, my child?’ BBL Recipients: ‘I gave myself a gift, a bum gift, where you couldn't, and I made it work by showing it to anyone who cared to look!’”

@PMbuli76256 asked:

“Where is the rest of her outfit? 🫢 She looks good, though.”

@CuratedbyIris critiqued:

“This is a mother of two girls, by the way.”

@JanMalume said:

“Nowadays clubs have become very dangerous... How did she get out here dressed like this?”

@Sizi_phiwe asked:

“What kind of dressing is this?”

@QueOrSomething remarked:

“She knows she can get attention even fully clothed right?”

@MakhanyaSbuda queried:

"But what's the point of dressing like this?"

@Barbiechrons remarked:

“Dressed like Bianca Censori.”

@Bokang_BigSis said:

“The dress should have been long😭”

@tshiamo_tn asked:

"What is this outfit, though?"

Mzansi reacted to Dineo Moloisane’s dressing. Image: dineomoloisane

Source: Instagram

Dineo Moloisane responds to BBL rumours

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Dineo Moloisane broke her silence following rumours that she had undergone surgery to enhance her curves.

While denying the claims that she went under the knife for a BBL procedure, she admitted to having undergone other procedures, including veneers, after giving birth.

Source: Briefly News