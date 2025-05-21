Following a viral Instagram post, Dineo Moloisane rebuffed BBL rumours, firmly insisting her curves are natural

While denying the BBL claims, she admitted to having undergone other procedures, including veneers and liposuction, after giving birth.

She joins a growing list of South African celebrities, such as Cyan Boujee, Cindy Makhathini, and Khanyi Mbau, who have spent thousands on cosmetic surgeries

Socialite Dineo Moloisane is trending after her banging photos flooded online sparking Brazilian butt lift rumours (BBL).

Socialite Dineo Moloisane spoke out against the BBL claims. Images: dineomoloisane

Source: Instagram

Social media was abuzz after she shared a banging photo on Instagram in a now-viral advertisement.

Dineo Moloisane fires back at BBL claims

Thanks to her huge social media following, she often trends whenever she posts or gets posted online.

The post gained thousands of comments and reactions from fans and celebrities, including Somizi, who gave her a nod.

However, the post seemingly missed the mark, for some fans who questioned the authenticity of her curves.

Many allege that she had a BBL, but Dineo Moloisane was quick to downplay the rumours.

Taking to Instagram stories, she made it clear that her body was natural, saying that ‘she got it from mama.’ Dineo Moloisane posted:

“My a** is 100% real, so are my b**bs. My a** will forever grow because it's natural, and it will forever match my thighs. I got it from my mama.”

Hitting back at critics, she said her body should be celebrated since it is natural rather than criticised.

She also asked for respect as she clarified that her body was 'all natural.' She said:

"Please respect me. This body? Genes, honey.”

This is not the first time Dineo Moloisane has made such headlines in recent years, but she couldn't let it slide this time.

Socialite Dineo Moloisane admitted to having a string of cosmetic surgeries. Image: dineomoloisane

Source: Instagram

However, she noted that she has had several surgical procedures in recent years.

She has had a cosmetic procedure for breast reduction, veneers and liposuction after giving birth to her two children.

SA celebrities who’ve had cosmetic surgery

Over the years, cosmetic surgeries have become a global norm, and many South African celebrities have spent thousands, if not millions, on them.

Dineo Moloisane joins several celebrities who have undergone surgery, including Eva Modika, Cyan Boujee, Cindy Makhathini, and Khanyi Mbau.

Cyan Boujee has had more than two BBLs in Turkey, and the controversial influencer is not shy about discussing her surgeries.

Just like Cyan Boujee, Cindy Makhathini has come clean about her banging body.

She once revealed on Podcast and Chill with MacG that her then-boyfriend gifted her around R100 000 for a body makeover.

Dineo Moloisane's latest snap sparks BBL rumours

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that South Africans took a swipe at Dineo Moloisane after sharing her banging photo, which sparked BBL rumours.

Despite getting a nod from her followers, some were quick to note that the alleged BBL was off, and hence, she should reclaim her money.

It seems the bubbly socialite has had enough of the drama after recently addressing the now-viral photo.

