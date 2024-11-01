The controversial social media influencer Cindy Makhathini showed off her dance moves on social media

This was after Musa Khawula shared a video of Cindy dancing, showing off his BBL

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their mixed reactions to Makhathini's video

The South African social media influencer Cindy Makhathini shared something interesting with her and her followers.

Cindy Makhathini shows off her BBL

The controversial influencer Cindy Makhathini is back making headlines after she trended with a viral video of herself weeping uncontrollably during an Instagram Live.

Recently, the star decided to show off her dance moves while flaunting her BBL on social media. The clip of the star was shared on Twitter (X) by the controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula on his social media page.

He captioned the video:

"Cindy Makhathini dancing."

Watch the clip below:

Netizens react to Cindy's video

Shortly after the video was shared online, many netizens flooded the comment section with mixed reactions to it. Here's what they had to say:

@NalaThokozane said:

"The BBL looks terrible."

@iamRTI wrote:

"I knew she''ll turn around and show us her BBL."

@_Makhanya_ responded:

"The level of fishing slay queens do, yoh."

@Resego_blaq tweeted:

"Ain't no way she wasn't gonna show some nyash."

@KaroroMitchelle commented:

"Vele the main purpose was to turn around and let us see the BBL... Nothing more."

@HappinessGallor replied:

"I hate BBL's, I know y'all didn't ask me but I am telling you anyways."

@Sasalurv shared:

"We have a new pandemic!"

@nolomoifa said:

"She did absolutely nothing but show us what she brings to the table."

Cindy Makhathini vows never to date industry boys

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Cindy Makhathini and DJ Felo Le Tee have parted ways after dating for months. The socialite and club hostess shared the details about their split on social media.

Another celebrity relationship has bitten the dust again. Cindy Makhathini shocked Mzansi when she announced that she had ended things with DJ Felo Le Tee after months of dating.

