The South African Amapiano vocalist has made it known which PSL team she favours the most on social media.

Nkosazana Daughter is a die hard Kaizer Chiefs fan

The talented 24-year-old Amapiano vocalist Nkosazana Daughter surprised many netizens on social media with her latest posts.

Recently, the star who was dragged for her outfit in the UK revealed that she is a die-hard fan of Kaizer Chiefs; she also revealed that she is a Mamelodi Sundowns FC fan at the same time.

Nkosazana Daughter was one of the artists who performed at the Carling Cup knockout match between Masandawana and Amakhosi FC. The singer posted pictures of her wearing an Amakhosi FC jersey on her Instagram page and captioned it:

"I love them both. @wande.4k @hairmajesty_by_djzinhle."

See the post below:

Netizens react to her post

Shortly after, the star shared and revealed which team she favours on the PSL, and many netizens reacted. See some of the comments below:

officiallynanette wrote:

"Yhoooooo umuhle sisi."

brainstorm_sa said:

"Why choose one when you can rock them both."

ms.scarbiee responded:

"At least the Chiefs jersey is on top."

yung_elv_sa joked:

"If the main ain't performing we are off to the side."

a_n_e_s_u__g_g commented:

"Trust the process Amakhosi."

