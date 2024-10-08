Nkosazana Daughter shocked fans by revealing she is only 24 years old during her recent birthday celebration

Controversial blogger Musa Khawula mentioned her past relationship with Sir Trill while sharing the news of her age

Social media users expressed disbelief, with many commenting that they thought she looked much older than 24

South African singer Nkosazana Daughter celebrated another trip around the sun. Social media users could not believe how old she really is.

Nkosazana Daughter new age puzzled social media users. Image: @nkosazana_daughter

Nkosazana Daughter's age shocks fans

South Africans could not believe how young Nkosazana Daughter is after her age was revealed recently. The singer who has taken the SA music industry by storm with her unmatched vocals celebrated her 24th birthday.

Controversial blogger Musa Khawula shared the news about Nkosazana's new age on social media. The blogger took a dig at the singer talking about her past relationship with fellow musician and her baby daddy Sir Trill. The post read:

"Sir Trill's ex-girlfriend and baby's mom Nkosazana Daughter celebrates her 24th birthday."

Fans react to Nkosazana Daughter's post

Social media users expressed shock over Nkosazana's age. Many said they believed the singer was older than 24.

@khandizwe_chris commented:

"She's still young Yooh, I thought she was older than that😭🤞🏾"

@JuniorTp_ said:

"She literally took the term "they grow up very fast" seriously. Muhle yena kodwa happy birthday ma 😭"

@Dingswayo_N wrote:

"24 not 35"

@ellias_motau added:

"So this Ford ranger was once belongs to Sir Trill. The second owner must be happy the body still looks good, I'm not sure about the mileage 🥹"

@MrA_Official1 wrote:

"u Gogo u na 24😳! by the age of 30 will be looking like Vho Mukondeleli from Muvhango."

@BarbNika0316 commented:

"She looks way too old for her age."

