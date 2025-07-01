Multi-award-winning artist Tyla topped social media trends this week when she rode a taxi in Johannesburg, South Africa

The Grammy-award-winning singer was seen taking photos and interacting with school kids in a video on TikTok

South Africans took to Tyla's video this week to praise her for being down to earth and living in the moment

Tyla rides a taxi in Johannesburg. Image: Tyla

South African award-winning singer, Tyla, was spotted in a taxi, a week after receiving praise for not drinking booze.

The Grammy-award-winning musician, who previously thanked her fans for supporting her, was seen riding a quantum taxi in Johannesburg.

TikToker Thamiboy633 shared a video of the singer in a taxi in Johannesburg on Monday, 30 June.

In the video, the South African singer is interacting with school kids who are taking pictures of her in the taxi.

South Africans react to Tyla's video

Abigail Mokone-Mofokeng wrote:

"She is so random. The last time we saw her and Sydney was at Checkers. Sydney was pushing her while she was sitting inside the trolley."

Shaheen Abader replied:

"She is the definition of 'no matter the level of success, never forget your roots'".

Wayne Jordan wrote:

"I won't be surprised if I meet her ko makuleng (spaza shop) buying R5 airtime at this point."

Bow_Wow_CPT said:

"Bro thought his friend didn't get the picture."

Mosa said:

"Why is Tyla in a quantum? Is her money finished?"

TMataz responded:

"Tyla can go literally anywhere on the continent of Africa, and get treated as their queen. She is so deservedly loved and adored by all Africans."

PrettyLady said:

"Now the whole world will be coming to South Africa to ride taxis. I pity those who will be doing taxi math in different currencies."

P | D wrote:

"Tyla wouldn’t do this in America. She knows uba (that) here, these are my people. I’m safe!"

mpum_ii said:

"Guys, where do you find Tyla mara? I also want to see her."

Jika Jelly responded:

"This girl is surrounded by the greatest mentorship."

BomiM wrote:

"If you see me in a taxi wearing Chanel, don't judge me, it's possible."

Narc replied:

"She is the epitome of never forgetting where you are coming from."

calebblakeeee said:

"She’s in a quantum wearing Chanel, forever goated."

Jx23 wrote:

"Why ekare (does it look like) these kids never met a pretty girl from Joburg?"

JerryTheMafia replied:

"@tyla in a taxi. It's giving a pretty girl from Joburg."

Singer was spotted in Mzansi this weekend. Image: Tyla

