Fans Praise Tyla for Not Drinking: “That’s Why Her Tummy Is Still Flat”
- South Africans showed love to Tyla for not drinking, and admired her commitment to staying booze-free
- The Water hitmaker was spotted out at a nightclub with friends and no drink in hand
- This comes after she was spotted pretending to take shots in Nigeria in a viral video
Mzansi gave their favourite pop star, Tyla, props for seemingly never consuming alcohol.
Tyla goes out to the nightclub
Tyla recently went home to South Africa, and her supporters are happy to see her out and about.
The Grammy Award-winner spent her Saturday night on 28 June 2025 at the famous LIV nightclub in Johannesburg with her friends, including her bestie and stylist, Thato.
She looked like the superstar she is, wearing oversized sunglasses and a cropped top showing off her lean tummy.
Of course, she brought out her signature braided hairstyle, and instead of a drink, she had a lollipop and her phone to keep her busy. Her fan page, TygerNationHQ, shared her pictures on Twitter (X).
Previously, Briefly News shared a video of the singer at a nightclub in Nigeria with Tems and Ayra Starr.
The trio held shot glasses in their hands, and when it came time to drink, Tyla pretended to take a shot with the ladies, although it was clear that she hadn't taken even a sip.
Here's what Mzansi said about Tyla's outing
South Africans were impressed and praised Tyla for not drinking even though her friends were:
ZeeRight said:
"One thing about her, she NEVER has a drink in her hand."
kingfreshwalter wrote:
"That’s why her tummy is still flat."
rakgadiyao posted:
"And she pretends to drink, a focused artist that one!"
Mapiwan63229832 trolled:
"She's the first coloured woman I’ve seen that doesn’t like booze and cigarettes."
GuavaJuiice_ joked:
"You can't have that tiny waist if you drink alcohol."
BantuMarine added:
"A positive, healthy public image brings money outside of music for her in the U.S.A."
mashoata hoped:
"I hope she keeps it up."
Tyla surprises Mollwane Madiba at his matric dance
In more Tyla updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the singer going with Mollwane Madiba to his matric dance.
The young man started a campaign to help convince Tyla to go to his matric dance as his date, although it sparked mixed reactions online.
When D-day arrived, Mollwane was captured walking out to the ceremony with a picture cut-out of Tyla's picture from the 2025 Met Gala, and the disappointment in people's faces couldn't be missed.
However, the singer soon surprised everyone when she walked into the hall alongside Mollwane while her hit song Water blasted through the speakers, and social media was ecstatic:
Nthabiie_N said:
"I’m so glad Tyla made it to Mollwane’s matric dance, because you bullies were starting to have a field day with the poor kid."
drunkgalhotel wrote:
"Tyla came? Oh, Mollwane, I was NOT familiar with your game."
