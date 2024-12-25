Grammy award-winning singer Tyla went viral online after she, Ayra Starr and Tems went partying in Lagos

A video of the ladies trended, and a fan noticed that Tyla did not take a shot, while the other ladies did

Mzansi gave Tyla her flowers while others laughed at how she pretended to have taken the drink but in actual fact, did not

South African pop singer Tyla linked up with Tems, Ayra Starr and a few other Nigerian singers at a house party. Several videos of the three went viral, with people observing Tyla's actions and body language.

Did Tyla take a shot with Tems and Ayra

A fan noticed that Tyla did not take the shot but pretended to and then did a little dance afterwards.

@BassieLastrassi wrote:

"When everyone is too faded to realise that you didn’t take your shot."

Mzansi reacts to video of Tyla

This is how netizens reacted to the viral video, with some paying attention to Tyla's exaggerated facial expression.

@BassieLastrassi shared:

"This has saved me from so many hangovers. Praise be."

@kelow_Cv said:

"My Niece is well trained."

@IconikOnly laughed:

"Tyla is a tsotsi from South Africa 😂"

@Andie369_ stated:

"She can’t trust nobody that is actually funny."

@kennamaletsatsi exclaimed:

"Tyla is an ARTISTE!!!! Love that ghel!"

@itumeleng_ba said:

"She knows where she is and that she needs to be. Oh, she mad now."

@ahh_Wande observed:

"Tyla is street smart, and I love her for it. She's a wise young lady."

@Nicky_Hlanze laughed:

"That little dance. I love her please."

@NingiX joked:

"Tyla is me, I never take shots. I pretend to so they don't beg me. Good times!!! I like my drinks dashed....nicely dashed. My one nickname is Ningi Dash, because I will use the dash until we run out 🤣"

@Miror375108 corrected:

"For those saying she doesn’t drink, you are wrong. She said it herself in an interview that she does drink. There are several reasons she might have chosen not to drink here."

Tyla's latest fashion look receives thumbs down

