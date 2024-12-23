Social media gossipmonger Musa Khawula mocked Makhadzi's One Woman show's VIP section area

A fan recorded Musa Khawula in a different section from his and asked if he was in the VIP section, to which he trolled the singer

Mzansi is finding it hard to hate Musa Khawula following his salty remarks when trolling Makhadzi

Trust Musa Khawula to be friendly in your face but troll you behind your back. Makhadzi is not immune to the blogger's spicy ways.

Makhadzi's One Woman Show trends

Award-winning singer Makhadzi had an eventful One Woman Show at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane, Limpopo. The singer pulled out all the stops to give her supporters a show to remember. And boy, are people going to remember it.

Not only for her show-stopping performance but also for the drama that surrounded it. People complained about the event getting overpopulated; some were locked outside the gate, and some complained about the VIP section.

One X user, uPeace, said he paid R16,000 for the VVIP section but got less than he paid for.

Musa Khawula trolls Makhadzi's show

An X user by the handle @qhamadlula_ posted a video of Khawula mocking the VIP section. A fan asked Musa if he was in the exclusive section, to which he responded, "My friend, does this look like a VIP section? That is news to me."

Netizens joke about Musa Khawula's remarks

Peeps on social media had a field day with Musa Khawula's sentiments, with some saying it is hard to hate on him.

@unclescrooch laughed:

"I know we always beat him up, but I like this guy🤞🏾😂"

@NkulehPhungula exclaimed:

"No, at this point I’m a fan! How can you hate him !?!"

@Normanbooz mocked:

"That was the golden circle and he was actually not behind bars, the person who recorded was (general section). But ke that's how messed up the show was 😭😭"

@Zero_Baleni joked:

"Even at a groove he's kept behind bars."

@mandy_thabile laughed:

"Musa is such vibe."

Makhadzi and politician shake up the dance floor

