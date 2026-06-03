The boys arrived at their team hotel in Pachuca on 2 June 2026, after overcoming visa delays that nearly derailed their journey. A TikTok video posted by Soccerbeatza captured the wholesome moment that quickly moved Mzansi hearts online. Mexico showed up for Bafana in a way South Africans will not soon forget.

Screenshots taken from the clip of the Bafana welcoming to Mexico. Images: ESPN

Source: TikTok

Mexico rolls out the red carpet

The squad pulled up to their base in Pachuca, about 90km north of Mexico City, and was met by a mariachi band playing traditional Mexican music right at the hotel entrance. It was a proper cultural welcome, the kind most South Africans had only ever seen in movies. Despite their flight arriving in the early hours of the morning, the squad wasted no time and got straight into their first training session.

The moment hit differently for Mzansi fans watching from home. Comments poured in from South Africans who felt the warmth of Mexico’s gesture to the bone. One person wrote that people in the comments did not understand how special and respectful the welcome truly was. Another said South Africans appreciated the love, protection, and warmth Mexico showed their boys. Some fans admitted they thought scenes like that only happened in films.

Bafana face Mexico at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City on 11 June, in the World Cup’s opening game, a rematch of the historic 2010 opener when South Africa hosted the tournament. The Group A campaign continues with matches against Czechia in Atlanta on 18 June and South Korea in Guadalupe on 24 June. South Africa’s World Cup journey has officially begun, and Mexico has already made them feel right at home.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

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Source: Briefly News