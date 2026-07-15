The Pretoria Magistrate's Court sentenced Kamar Davids, 39, to 30 years in prison for robbing two e-hailing drivers in Eersterust

David and an accomplice used a firearm and a knife to target drivers on two separate occasions in November 2023 before police arrested him on the scene

Prosecutor Marsche Louw argued that courts must send a clear message as violent crimes against e-hailing drivers grow increasingly common

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A man will be in jail for 30 years for targeting e-hailing drivers. Image: South_agency

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PRETORIA — The Pretoria Magistrate's Court has handed down a 30-year prison sentence to Kamar Davids after convicting him on two counts of robbery with aggravating circumstances for targeting e-hailing drivers in Eersterust, Pretoria.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Tshegofatso Makhudu confirmed that Davids, aged 39, used e-hailing platforms to lure drivers into vulnerable situations. On 14 November 2023, he and an accomplice booked a ride and, once the driver arrived, produced a firearm, assaulted the man, and drove off with his belongings.

Just two days later, they repeated the same method against a second driver, this time also pressing a knife to his throat. A passing police patrol intercepted the vehicle, leading to Davids' arrest at the scene. He remained in custody throughout the proceedings after the state successfully opposed his bail application.

Prosecutor argues courts must act

Prosecutor Marsche Louw built the case on victim testimonies and argued that violent incidents targeting e-hailing operators had grown increasingly frequent, making it unsafe for drivers to do their jobs. Louw noted that both victims were fortunate to have sustained only minor injuries and stressed that the community looks to the courts to deliver a firm, unambiguous response to such crimes. Despite pleading not guilty, Davids was found guilty on both counts after the prosecution presented evidence the magistrate found compelling beyond reasonable doubt.

Minimum sentences applied in full

In delivering the ruling, the magistrate underlined that both victims were lawfully earning a living when they were attacked, a fact that directly infringed their constitutional rights to safety and security. The court found no compelling circumstances that would justify departing from the prescribed minimum sentences, and the 30-year term was imposed accordingly. The sentencing reflects the court's position that those who exploit the e-hailing industry to prey on workers can expect the full weight of the law.

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Source: Briefly News