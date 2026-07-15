E-Hailing Driver Hijacked and Robbed at Night in Dashcam Footage
- Cartrack dashcam footage captured an e-hailing driver and his associate being hijacked, assaulted and robbed by two passengers
- The video, timestamped 7 November 2026 at around 23:47, shows a violent struggle unfolding inside a moving vehicle late at night
- South Africans reacted with alarm online, calling on SAPS to increase roadblocks and urging drivers to stop working at night
SOUTH AFRICA— Dashcam footage of an e-hailing driver being hijacked, physically assaulted and robbed by two passengers has gone viral on social media, reigniting concerns about the safety of ride-hailing drivers operating at night in South Africa.
The video, shared on X by the account Vehicle Trackerz, was recorded by an in-vehicle Cartrack security camera on 7 November 2026 between approximately 23:47 and 23:51. GPS coordinates and speed readings are visible throughout the clip, showing the vehicle travelling at speeds between 0 and 65 km/h. In the infrared night-vision footage, two passengers in the back seat can be seen repeatedly grabbing and restraining the occupants at the front while the driver continues moving, periodically glancing back at the unfolding chaos.
E-Hailing drivers targeted by crime
The incident reflects a pattern that has made e-hailing drivers increasingly vulnerable to violent crime across South Africa, particularly during late-night shifts when fewer witnesses are present and response times can be slower. The incident also happened months after an e-hailing from Westbury, Johannesburg, was hijacked and robbed.
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Watch the dashcam footage of the hijacking and assault here.
SA reacts
South Africans were quick to respond on X, with many expressing outrage and frustration.
@Glory79652 directed the comment at Vehicle Trackerz:
"But why people are working at night? They should stop working at night cause it's not safe."
@_FundiswaZ wrote:
"Never ever transport two men. If it were up to me, these drivers should boycott all men."
@Mathews0317 noted:
"Dashcam or no dashcam criminals do not care anymore they do what they came for."
@Stayela206 added:
"Eish this was painful to watch."
@lord_MD16 directed his comments at the South African Police Service:
"@SAPoliceService needs to dramatically increase roadblocks and stop-and-search operations. If every patrol stopped and searched at least 50 vehicles every night, far more wanted suspects, illegal firearms, stolen vehicles, and other criminals would be caught. Consistent, visible."
At the time of publication, no official statement had been issued by the South African Police Service regarding the incident captured in the footage.
Western Cape driver robbed
In a related article, Briefly News reported on the alarming robbery of an e-hailing driver in Philippi, Cape Town, where seven men violently surrounded his vehicle and stole personal belongings. This incident has sparked widespread concern among South Africans, with many recounting similar experiences and raising questions about safety in known high-risk zones.
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Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is a senior current affairs writer at Briefly News. With a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON, he has a strong background in digital journalism, having completed training with the Google News Initiative. He began his career as a journalist at Daily Sun, where he worked for four years before becoming a sub-editor and journalist at Capricorn Post. He then joined Vutivi Business News in 2020 before moving to Briefly News in 2023. Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za