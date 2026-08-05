African National Congress Secretary General Fikile Mbalula has weighed in on allegations made by Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

Dlamini-Zuma claimed that Mbalula distributed money to delegates at the party's 55th National Conference in 2022

South Africans weighed in on Mbalula's response to the allegations, sharing varied reactions to the ANC SG's statement

Fikile Mbalula has responded to allegations made by Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma about him. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson/ Gulshan Khan

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

GAUTENG — African National Congress Fikile Mbalula has flatly denied allegations that he paid delegates to secure votes at the party's national conference in 2022.

The party’s Secretary General issued a formal statement on 5 August 2026 on X in response to remarks made by former minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.

Dlamini-Zuma alleged that Mbalula distributed money to delegates at the ANC's 55th National Elective Conference held at NASREC in December 2022. She further alleged the funds were deployed to support President Cyril Ramaphosa's re-election as ANC president alongside Mbalula's own bid for Secretary-General.

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Mbalula calls the election free and fair

In his statement, Mbalula rejected the allegations in full, maintaining that his election was conducted freely and fairly through a secret ballot process. He added that no branch, region, province, or ANC League lodged a challenge to the election result at the time of the declaration, questioning why such allegations were only surfacing now.

Mbalula also confirmed he had consulted his attorneys regarding Dlamini-Zuma's remarks and left open the possibility of legal action.

South Africans react to Mbalula’s statement

The statement drew sharp responses on social media, with users divided on the merit and manner of Mbalula's response.

@ChimCham7 questioned the use of official ANC branding for what was described as a personal statement:

"Why issue personal statements under the letterhead of the ANC? You are deliberately linking and associating the ANC to your personal allegations of corruption. Section 25 of the ANC Constitution must fall on your head."

@AdvocateStreet pressed Mbalula directly:

"Are you going to deal with her SG?"

@Makhetha57060 called for evidence:

"We await the back and forth. I hope evidence is available. We need to vote for people who don't do corruption. For far too long, people are voted in after using money."

@SHearn18014 kept it brief:

"So, sue her for defamation. Just take her to court and prove she's lying. Simple."

Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma defies ANC orders

Briefly News also reported that Dlamini-Zuma defied the ANC's order to vote against the Section 89 panel's Phala Phala report.

The defiant ANC member decided not to toe the party line and voted in favour of the report, a decision she does not regret.

South Africans were impressed by her actions to defy the ANC's orders and voted against the party's mandate.

Source: Briefly News