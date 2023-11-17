Who is Albert Ezerzer? He was an American movie Transportation Department worker and a TV show Suits crew member. Besides Suits, he has several other credits in his work as a driver in leading movies such as Stir of Echoes: The Homecoming and Anne of Green Gables: A New Beginning, among others.

Albert appeared as a crew member in an episode of Suits before his sudden death in 2014 due to internal bleeding. Photo: @Ezerzer (modified by author)

The first episode of Suits' fourth season, aired in June 2015, ended with the memorial of Albert Ezerzer's death before the credits. It was a shock to many of the fans of the legal drama, and they could not help but wonder who he was. Here is everything we know about him.

Albert Ezerzer's profiles and bio

Full name Albert Ezerzer Gender Male Date of birth January 31, 1959 Age 55 years old (at the time of death) Death date April 18, 2014 Place of birth United States of America Zodiac sign Aquarius Nationality American Ethnicity African American Eye colour Brown Hair colour Black Marital status Married Spouse Rachel Ezerzer Famous as Transportation Department worker

When did Albert Ezerzer die?

Ezerzer tragically died on May 9, 2014, following an Aortic Rupture. He suffered from heavy internal bleeding caused by the rupture of an enlarged blood vessel. At the time of his death, he was working as the driver of the cast member of the legal drama Suits. He began working in the industry after finishing his education.

How old was Albert Ezerzer?

Albert was born on January 31, 1959, in the United States. He passed on in 2014, aged 55 years.

Albert and D.B. Woodside look identical and are both actors. Photo: @Ezerzer (modified by author)

What was Albert Ezerzer famous for?

Most people thought Albert Ezerzer was a Suits actor, but he worked as an additional transportation department crew.

In the television series Anne of Green Gables: A New Beginning, Ezerzer was the driver of Ms. Shirley MacLaine in 15 episodes.

He was also credited in Riding the Bus with My Sister in 2015, where he was the driver of Rosie O'Donnell. Other credits include:

Covert One: The Hades Factor

No One Could Protect Her

Interstate 60: Episodes of the Road

Anne of Green Gables: A New Beginning

Stir of Echoes: The Homecoming

What season of Suits was Albert Ezerzer in?

He was in Suits up to season 3. He was already dead in the first episode of Suits, season 4, aired on June 11, 2014.

Who is D.B. Woodside and Albert Ezerzer?

Albert and D.B. Woodside look identical and are both actors. Woodside is an American actor known for various roles in both television and film. He was recognised for portraying Wayne Palmer in the television series 24.

He was also recognised for his portrayal of Dr. Malcolm Franks in the medical drama Parenthood. His character in Lucifer became a fan favourite for his portrayal of an angel dealing with familial conflicts and moral dilemmas.

Albert Ezerzer was a former transportation management facility driver and an American actor. He appeared as a crew member in an episode of Suits before his sudden death in 2014 due to internal bleeding. The cast and crew of the show thanked him for his effort and dedicated an episode to his work.

