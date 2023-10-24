Offset's net worth: What are the career earnings of the rapper?

Kiari Kendrell Cephus, known by his stage name Offset, is an American rapper who came into the limelight as part of the hip-hop group Migos alongside Quavo and Takeoff. He is known for his popular songs such as Open It Up, Motorsport and Need It. He was nominated for Best Rap Performance in 2020 and Best Rap Album in 2018. His fame has got fans curious about Offset's net worth. What is the net worth of the rapper?

Offset at Billboard R&B Hip-Hop Live held at The Novo on August 8, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Christopher Polk (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Offset has gained the attention of many due to his hip-hop and rap songs. He is the husband of famous American female rapper Cardi B. The two have collaborated on songs like Clout and Drip. How much is Offset worth? Below is what you need to know about his earnings.

Profile and bio summary

Full name Kiari Kendrell Cephus Famous as Offset Gender Male Date of birth 14 December 1991 Age 31 years (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth Lawrenceville, Georgia, United States of America Current residence Atlanta, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'9'' Height in centimetres 175 Weight in pounds 172 Weight in kilograms 78 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Dark brown Mother Latabia Woodward Marital status Married Wife Cardi B Children 5 School Berkmar High School, Riverside Preparatory Academy Profession Rapper, songwriter, actor, businessperson Net worth $28 million Social media Instagram X (Twitter) TikTok

Where is Offset from?

He was born in Lawrenceville, Georgia, United States of America. He is 31 years old as of 2023, and his zodiac sign is Sagittarius. He was raised by his mother, Latabia Woodward, an entrepreneur. She is the CEO of Who’s Got Next Music, a music tech platform.

Offset's father was not present throughout his childhood. He went missing when he was four years old. They reunited 23 years later, in April 2019, and the rapper shared a video on YouTube showing the emotional event. He decided to forgive his father and start a fresh relationship despite everything.

Why is Offset famous?

Offset joins Hennessy & Nas to celebrate Hip Hop’s 50th Anniversary with a collaborative limited edition bottle in New York City on July 20, 2023. Photo: Jerritt Clark (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

He is a famous rapper and instrumentalist who rose to fame as a member of the group Migos. He formed the group with his fellow rappers Takeoff and Quavo. Their song Versace, released in 2013, earned them tremendous fame. The song came number 99 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart US.

They released their first album, Young Rich Niggas, in July 2015. In 2017, they released their next song, Bad and Boujee. Their popular songs included Open It Up, Need It and Slippery before they split up. In 2017, the rapper released a collaborative album with 21 Savage and Metro Boomin, Without Warning. It peaked at No. 4 on the US Billboard 200 chart.

Aside from his musical career, he is also a famous actor. His IMDb profile shows he is known for films such as NCIS: Los Angeles, Skrrt with Offset and Baby Shark’s Big Show. He is also an entrepreneur and investor and is an investor in the esports organization FaZe Clan.

What is rapper Offset’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Networth, Migos rapper Offset's net worth is estimated to be $28 million. His primary source of income is his musical career, and he also earns from his entrepreneurial activities.

How many kids do Cardi B and Offset have?

The American singer-songwriter has two children with his wife, Cardi B. The two married in 2017, and they had their first daughter, Kulture Kiari Cephus, on 10 July 2018. In September 2021, the couple welcomed their second-born Wave Set Cephus. Offset has three other kids from his previous relationships. Their names are Kody Cephus, Jordan and Kalea Marie.

Is Offset richer than Cardi B?

Offset and Cardi B at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center on September 12, 2023, in Newark, New Jersey. Photo: Dia Dipasupil (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

His wife, Cardi B, is richer. Becalis Marlenis Almanzer, known as Cardi B, is a famous female rapper, producer, reality television star, activist and entrepreneur. She is well known for her songs WAP, Drip and Be Careful.

What is the net worth of Cardi B?

According to Celebrity Networth, the female rapper’s net worth is estimated to be $80 million. She earns from her musical career and is also a social media personality. She endorses products through her social media platforms, such as Instagram.

Offset's net worth is evidence of his successful career as a rapper, singer-songwriter and entrepreneur. He is famous as a member of Migos, a hip-hop trio formed in 2008. He is Cardi B's husband, and they got married in 2017.

