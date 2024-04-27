African National Congress (ANC) President Cyril Ramaphosa says more former heads of state will join the campaign trail

The announcement comes after former president Thabo Mbeki appeared in Soweto urging citizens to vote for the ruling party

Mbeki admitted that South Africa faced a number of challenges but assured voters that their concerns would be addressed

The ANC is pulling out all their former leaders to woo more voters as election day draws nearer. Images: @MYANC

BLOEMFONTEIN - President Cyril Ramaphosa has revealed that more former leaders will join the ANC's campaign trail.

ANC unleashes campaign

According to eNCA, President Cyril Ramaphosa says other former presidents will join the campaign trail.

This comes the day after former president Thabo Mbeki joined the ANC in Soweto. The former head of state admitted the nation faced many problems but assured voters they were being addressed. The comments come despite internal issues within the party.

Mbeki's change of heart

Last year, Mbeki wrote a letter blasting the ANC for wanting to protect Ramaphosa in the Phala Phala saga at all costs. Ramaphosa, who is campaigning in Bloemfontein, expressed his happiness with Mbeki's decision to support the ruling party.

Former ANC president Thabo Mbeki is campaigning for the governing party ahead of the 29 May elections.

After 30 years, the ANC is in danger of losing its majority in parliament because it has been losing support in recent elections.

Mzansi responds

People around the country have voiced their concerns over the ruling party's leadership. Many want change, while others still hope the party will change.

Read some of the reactions:

@thwane Mthwane expressed:

"Campaign funded by Rupperts and London."

@Ikemann Sekopana commented:

"That's genuine leadership, comrade CR. The media is trying hard to meddle in the affairs of the ANC."

@Adriaan Bezuidenhout chanted:

"The ANC, with all their leaders, must fall. Down with ANC down."

@Eberhardt van Gould said:

"Experts in looting, that for sure."

@Thato Nkosi shared:

"There are they to lie to citizens, and some gullible people will believe them."

@Lynne Barker expressed:

"A campaign trail of lies."

@Tebogo Tebza laughed:

"I think they are joking."

