In an attempt to woo voters to cast their ballots for the African National Congress in May, Fikile Mbalula roasted the Western Cape's government

He claimed witches ruled the province and called on South Africans to vote for the ANC and not miss out on the benefits

South Africans laughed and roasted Mbalula, questioning what benefits there are in voting for the ruling party

JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress's secretary-general, Fikile Mbalula, tried to convince people to vote for the ANC by trash-talking the Western Cape's government. People laughed at him.

Mbalula slams the Western Cape's government

According to TimesLIVE, Mbalula said not voting for the ANC in the upcoming elections means they will miss benefits. These include getting work without prior experience. He also slammed members of the ANC and said on voting day, they were gallivanting while Democratic Alliance members dutifully voted for their party.

"The Western Cape is ruled by witches that bewitch us. We must not give up. They do not need rallies because they know that they come out in numbers while we go out and drink," he said.

Mbalula said the ANC promised 2.5 million jobs if it remained in power. This is despite over 32% of the population being without jobs.

South Africans laugh at Mbalula

Netizens on Facebook roasted him and laughed at Mbalula's comments.

Katleho James said:

"Voting for these people will continually subject us to loadshedding, high repo rates, inflation, unemployment. The list is endless."

Gregory Rosenberg said:

"Criminal activity at its best. Bribing people to vote for them, and when they are in power, they steal the people's money and create lawlessness."

Siya Bhadela Bence said:

"Benefits of depending on social grants as if you are disabled. They know already what they want to loot."

Isaac Ranotsi said:

"The Sizokuthola crew must visit this guy."

Reff Roll Muzibukwe said:

"What type of blackmail is this now?"

