Fikile Mbalula, the African National Cingress’s Secretary General, is in trouble for his seemingly anti-Zuma statements

Mbalula let slip that the ANC defended the former president and lied in parliament on his behalf

South Africans shook their head and remarked that Mbalula could not escape the consequences of his comments

South Africans laughed at Mbalula's attempt to explain what his Zuma-Nkandla statements meant. Images: Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images via Getty Images and Fani Mahuntsi/Gallo Images via Getty Image

The African National Congress’s secretary general, Fikile Mbalula, landed in hot water because of his recent Jacob Zuma statements. Mbalula recently revealed that the ANC lied about Zuma’s Nkandla swimming pool, and civil society immediately went for him. Although he tried to clarify his statements, South Africans believed he was becoming a liability to the party.

Mbalula slammed for Zuma comments

According to eNCA, #NotInMyName expressed concern over Mbalula’s comment in which Mbalula said that they defended a swimming pool and called it a fire pool. Siyabulela Jentile, the #NotInMyName president, said the organisation is unsurprised. What was surprising was the extent to which the leadership’s arrogance in casually revealing information to the public.

He cited that every member of the National Assembly must take an oath to protect the country. Mbalula’s admission is worrying as this casts many party- and government-related activities into question. He believes that there is no way he could get out of this mess.

Mbalula defends himself

Mbalula released a detailed statement on his X, formerly Twitter, account @MbalulaFikile. Mbalula said that the ANC defended former president Jacob Zuma and protected him by ensuring that due process was followed in investigating the Nkandla allegations. View the tweet here.

Mzansi laughs at Mbalula

Netizens commented and laughed at his words.

Zwidenya wrote:

“When you’re stuck in quicksand, stop moving because what the hell is all this?”

Kgosietsile Segongoane Senior said:

“Fikile, you can't spin this one, bafo.”

Patricia Mashale remarked:

“At this pace, you will be deleting yourself before sunrise.”

Okuhle– Content for men added:

“You’re still going to delete it. Relax, we’re still going to say what we said before. Maqabane my foot.”

Gretch said:

“Stop exposing yourself.”

Nengwe we Gwavamutangwi wrote:

“Once you start explaining yourself, then we know you’re wrong.”

Proud SA citizen added:

“The truth cannot be hidden. It will come out one way or the other.”

ANC failed to meet targets: Mbalula

Similarly, Briefly News reported that Fikile Mbalula admitted that the ruling party had not met its set targets.

Mbalula spoke on the eve of the ANC’s 12th celebrations on January 8 in Mpumalanga. Mbalula added that the party still had a long way to go in ensuring quality service, and South Africans roasted him for his comments.

