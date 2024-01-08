The African National Congress’s secretary general, Fikile Mbalula, admitted that the ANC did not hit the targets it set

Mbaula exclaimed that since the party took control of the state powers, it has not fully achieved what it had planned to achieve

South Africans roasted the party and remarked that it never achieved anything

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, covered policy changes and elections at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News for over seven years.

Fikile Mbalula and the ANC were dragged for not fulfilling their promises. Images: Jaco Marais/Die Burger/Gallo Images via Getty Images and Stephane De Sakutin/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The African National Congress has not reached its targets. The Secretary-General, Fikile Mbalula, remarked that the party has not achieved everything it set for itself. He revealed that there is still a long road ahead of us.

ANC did not meet its targets: Mbalula

According to eNCA, Mbalula was addressing the Cadres Forum in Mpumalanga, one day before the party is to celebrate its 112th anniversary since its conception. Mbalula referenced the Freedom Charter and what it represented for the party.

Mbalula said that since celebrating 30 years of democracy and being led by the African National Congress, the party has not achieved all of its targets. He did not speak to what the targets were but remarked that the ruling party and the country defeated a 300-year-old system of slavery and apartheid to rule, and the party, once coming into power, gave them access to the levers of state power. He clarified that this did not mean the state belonged to the ANC.

Mzansi agrees with Mbalula

South Africans on Facebook pointed out that the ANC failed the nation.

Peter Mukwevho said:

“The ANC government failed us big time. It’s time for change. Let’s rescue South Africa.”

Lisborn Ramms remarked:

“ANC will not achieve its target as long as they don’t listen to the people Remember, they said that the people shall govern. Are we governing, or are they governing? 2024 is going to be a disaster.”

Chulumanco Masina observed:

“It will never achieve its target because it neglected Africans and chose to protect white monopoly capital interest. There is no difference between them and the DA and other racist organisations. They always admitted nonsense, and this year we replace them with a capable black government.”

Danny Dlamini wrote:

“ANC has never achieved anything. They promised free education, but that did not happen.”

Thande Mashia Amahle was sarcastic.

“They have met their target in looting state funds.”

ANC defended Zuma on Nkandla saga: Fikile Mbalula

Recently, Briefly News reported that the African National Congress’s secretary general, Fikile Mbalula, admitted that the ruling party defended former president Jacob Zuma during the Nkandla saga.

Mbaula remarked that the party lied in Parliament and called Zuma’s swimming pool a fire pool because it was standing behind its president.

South Africans were not surprised that the party lied and emphasized that the party should be removed.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News