Who is Swanky Jerry? Biography, age, girlfriend, career, profiles, net worth

Who is Swanky Jerry? Born Jeremiah Ogbodo, he is a celebrated Nigerian celebrity fashion stylist, designer, social influencer and consultant. He has gained fame as one of Nigeria's youngest and most influential celebrity stylists and has been featured on leading Nigerian blogs like Legit.ng News and The Cable. Here is everything you would love to know about his upbringing, career, age, net worth and more.

How old is Swanky Jerry? The Nigerian celebrity stylist was born on July 4, 1991. Thus, Swanky Jerry's age is 31 years as of 2022. His appearance in the Netflix reality shows Young, Famous & African made him famous. He is also an inspiration to the African youth. Read more about him below!

Swanky Jerry profile summary

Real Name: Jeremiah Ogbodo

Jeremiah Ogbodo Nickname : Swanky Jerry

: Swanky Jerry In the limelight: Young, Famous & African (2022)

Young, Famous & African (2022) Profession: Fashion Stylist, Image consultant & designer

Fashion Stylist, Image consultant & designer Age : 31 years old as of March 2022

: 31 years old as of March 2022 Birth Date : July 4, 1991

: July 4, 1991 Birth Place: Lagos, Nigeria

Lagos, Nigeria Lives in : Lagos

: Lagos Gender: Male

Male Nationality : Nigerian

: Nigerian Zodiac : Cancer

: Cancer Ethnicity : African

: African Instagram : @swankyjerry

: @swankyjerry Weight: Kg: 84

Kg: 84 Height: In feet: 6'

In feet: 6' Eyes : Brown

: Brown Hair: Black

Black School: Command Day Secondary School

Command Day Secondary School College: University of Lagos

University of Lagos Net worth: $10.87 Million

Jeremiah Ogbodo's biography

Ogbodo has created a brand that attracts some famous African artists to pay thousands of dollars for his services. Ogbodo is not only a stylist but also an established designer and image consultant. This article has more info about his early life, education, career, family, net worth, etc.

Jeremiah Ogbodo's state of origin

Jeremiah is from Lagos State, Nigeria. He disclosed that he lost his father at a tender age. Nevertheless, there are no details regarding Swanky Jerry's family. He seems discreet as he has not shared any information about his parents and siblings. According to astrology, Jeremiah Ogbodo's zodiac sign is Cancer.

Swanky Jerry's partner

Is Swanky Jerry married? He is not married yet. However, he is expected to walk down the aisle soon after proposing to his girlfriend in London. Details about Swanky Jerry's girlfriend are not yet disclosed. However, Yvonne Nwosu, a fashion designer, shared some photos from the proposal online.

Education

Although he originates from Eastern Nigeria, he had his primary and secondary education in Lagos State. He attended Command Day Secondary School, Oshodi, where he completed in 2009 and obtained his WAEC certificate. He later joined the University of Lagos to pursue a bachelor's degree in Business Administration. After that, he decided to pursue art and earned a formal styling accreditation from the School of Style in New York.

Career

His love for fashion started way back when he was a young boy. He was fortunate to travel in different cities while young, and the experience exposed him to different cultures. His family and friends would always consult him on what to wear depending on the occasion. He was the go-to guy when it came to fashion matters.

Thanks to his styling accreditation from the School of Style based in New York. It opened more doors for him. Besides, he also explained how socialization became a coping mechanism after his father's death. These, among others, are some significant reasons that turned him into the famous stylist he is today.

After completing the fashion design course in New York, Jerry returned to his homeland and started working to establish his brand. He knew that becoming a stylist might not be easy, but he was ready and determined to achieve his dreams.

Jerry started his professional career in 2012 with the launch of his fashion brand Swanky Signatures and Styling. Before that, he had worked as a Public Relations agent for leading beauty brands, hotels, clubs and other small businesses.

His breakthrough came after styling Davido for the music video shoot of his 2012 song All Of You in New York. The song opened incredible doors for him in Nigeria and America, and the video came out.

He is regarded as one of the most popular Nigerian celebrity stylists. Some of the other prominent personalities he has worked with include Yemi Alade, Tontoh Dikeh, a celebrated Nollywood actress for who he is the personal stylist. He has also worked with Iyanya, Tuface, D'banj, and Ini Edo.

He has also worked with many African presidents and first ladies. In addition, he styled former president Goodluck Jonathan for an interactive session held with entertainers while campaigning for a second term in office.

Over the years, his company, Swanky Signatures Styling, has become one of the industry's most popular and influential brands.

Awards and recognitions

He has been featured internationally by CNN.

In 2014, he won the Fashion Stylist of the Year at the Lagos Fashion Awards.

In 2020, he appeared in Forbes Africa annual 30 under 30.

Net worth

He is no doubt one of the most influential Nigerian celebrity stylists. He has worked with the top figures in the entertainment world and earned several global awards and recognitions. Considering the name he has earned, his brand image, and other factors, it might not be wrong to say that Swanky Jerry's net worth lies somewhere around $10.87 million.

He lives a lavish lifestyle where he is mainly associated with cool cars, big mansions, foreign trips, private jet rides, and parties with celebrities. In 2020, he purchased a personalized Range Rover autobiography. He is living large!

Above is an inspiring bio of Swanky Jerry, a celebrated Nigerian fashion stylist and image consultant. His impressive and outstanding work has made him form strong relationships with almost every notable celebrity in the entertainment world. Moreover, his life is an inspiration to other young and upcoming fashion stylists. Briefly.co.za wishes Jerry the best in his career and life endeavours!

