Kevin Kimmel: age, parents, movies, profiles, facts, life story

Indeed, the apple does not fall far from the tree. Kevin Kimmel is an American actor. He is popularly known as the son of Jimmy Kimmel, a famous television personality. Hopefully, he will attain great success in the entertainment scene like his father. So, what is his life story?

Kevin Kimmel arrives at the 22nd Annual Film Independent Spirit Awards held at Santa Monica Beach on February 24, 2007 in Santa Monica, California. Photo: Frederick M. Brown

Source: Getty Images

Considering Jimmy Kimmel has been gracing the television screens for a long time, it is obvious that many people are always eager to learn more about him. For instance, is Kevin Kimmel his biological son? Who is his mother? How old is he? His biography highlights all the details about him.

Kevin Kimmel's profile summary

Real name: Kevin Kimmel

Kevin Kimmel Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 19th September 1993

19th September 1993 Age: 28 years old (as of 2021)

28 years old (as of 2021) Zodiac sign: Virgo

Virgo Place of birth: Arizona, USA

Arizona, USA Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White Religion: Christianity

Christianity Height in feet: 5′ 8″

5′ 8″ Height in centimetres: 173

173 Weight in pounds: 165

165 Weight in kilograms: 75

75 Hair colour: Black

Black Eye colour: Brown

Brown Mother: Gina Maddy

Gina Maddy Father: Jimmy Kimmel

Jimmy Kimmel Siblings: Katie

Katie Step-siblings: Jane, Billy

Jane, Billy Marital status: Dating

Dating Girlfriend: Nicole Francisca Quiroz

Nicole Francisca Quiroz Children: None

None College: Mesa Community College

Mesa Community College Profession: Actor

Actor Net worth: Under review

Under review Kevin Kimmel's Instagram: @kevinkimmel

Kevin Kimmel’s biography

Jimmy Kimmel's older son. Photo: @kevinkimmel

Source: Instagram

He was born in Arizona, in the USA. So who is Kevin Kimmel’s parents? He is the son of Jimmy Kimmel and Gina Maddy. His parents separated in 2002. Afterwards, his mother did not re-marry. On the other hand, his father re-married in 2013. The name of her stepmother is Molly McNearney.

He has one elder biological sibling; a sister named Katie. Katie was born on 28th August 1991, meaning she just turned 30 years. Unlike her other family members, Katie is a ceramic artist. Between 2003 and 2004, she appeared in six episodes of Crank Yankers.

Considering his father is remarried, Kevin has step-siblings. Their names are Jane (born in 2014) and William John Billy (born in 2017). Usually, Jimmy Kimmel talks a lot about Jane and Billy on his show, Jimmy Kimmel Live!

What is Kevin Kimmel's age?

The lad is 28 years old in 2021. He was born on the 19th of September 1993.

Is Jimmy Kimmel close with his older kids?

Yes. Although Jimmy mentions his younger children a lot, he is reportedly close with his older children. Besides, Kevin and Katie are now adults. In 2019, Kevin shared a picture of him and his father during Father’s Day.

Educational background

After high school, Kevin went to Mesa Community College for his higher education. Unfortunately, there is little known about what he studied in the institution.

Career progression

He came into the spotlight in 1999, appearing in 23 episodes of The Man Show. Later in 2004, he was a guest on his father’s show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! Like his sister, he also made a one-episode appearance in Crank Yankers (2005).

Kevin Kimmel's movies

Kevin Kimmel (L) and Jimmy Kimmel attend the 67th NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron Vs. Team Stephen at Staples Center on February 18, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Kevin Mazur

Source: Getty Images

What is Kevin Kimmel's job? Apart from acting, the 28-year-old is an art and production assistant. He has also worked in the sound department of a few films and TV shows. Some of the popular ones include:

The Meltdown with Jonah and Kumail (2014) – Production assistant

(2014) – Production assistant Rubberhead (2014) – Art assistant

(2014) – Art assistant Tubbin' with Tash (2013) – Production assistant

(2013) – Production assistant Tosh.0 (2009-2013) – P.A mixer

(2009-2013) – P.A mixer BrainSurge (2009) – Audio

(2009) – Audio Big Brother (2008) – Sound mixer

(2008) – Sound mixer Dance on Sunset (2008) – Sound

(2008) – Sound Last Comic Standing (2007) – P.A mixer

(2007) – P.A mixer Survivor (2001 & 2008) – Audio

Who is Kevin Kimmel's girlfriend?

Jimmy Kimmel’s son is currently in a relationship. The name of his girlfriend is Nicole Francisca Quiroz. The lovebirds have been dating for a considerably long time. Interestingly, the first time Nicole Francisca shared a picture of them on Instagram was in April 2011.

In September 2021, she took to Instagram revealing that she will become Kevin Kimmel’s wife in September 2022. The Instagram post read,

One year until I get to marry this loon.

Kevin Kimmel and Nicole Francisca Quiro having dating for more than 10 years. Photo: @kevinkimmel

Source: Instagram

Fast facts

Below are some fascinating quick facts about the actor:

He is the son of Jimmy Kimmel and Gina Mandy. He was born on 19th September 1993, meaning he is 28 years old at the time of writing. Kevin has one sister and two step-siblings. The name of his older sister is Katie, while the names of his younger step-siblings are Jane and Billy. He attended Mesa Community College. He is a seasoned actor, production assistant and art assistant. He also works in the sound department. The lad has been dating a lady named Nicole Francisca Quiroz for more than one decade. Their wedding is scheduled to take place in 2022.

Kevin Kimmel is a seasoned actor. He doubles up as a production/art assistant. Like his father, he is in the show business industry, doing what he loves the most. Over the past decade, he has been dating a lady named Nicole Francisca Quiroz.

READ ALSO: Cyndi Lauper net worth, age, children, spouse, parents, songs, profiles

Briefly.co.za shared a fascinating post about Cyndi Lauper. Cyndi is a renowned American singer-songwriter. She is popularly known for Girls Just Want to Have Fun, Time After Time, and All Through the Night.

Cyndi is also an extraordinarily talented actress with over 70 acting credits. Apart from her illustrious career, she is the wife of David Thornton, a prominent actor known for Blind Spot, Miami Vice, and Law & Order. Read the post for more fun facts about Cyndi Lauper.

Source: Briefly.co.za