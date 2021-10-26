Matthew Alan: age, children, spouse, parents, movies, height, profiles, worth

Matthew Alan is, undoubtedly, a gifted artist and producer. The American actor is popularly known for playing Seth Masse in 13 Reasons Why (2017-2019), Havemeyer in Snowfall (2018-2021), and Officer Montero in Lethal Weapon (2017). He is also a husband and father. Matthew has a fascinating career and personal life worth knowing.

Matthew Alan arrives at The Walt Disney Company 2020 Golden Globe Awards Post-Show Celebration at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020, in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Amanda Edwards

Matthew Alan has been making great strides in the Hollywood scene since 2003. Over the years, he has appeared in several notable films and TV shows. Consequently, he has won the hearts of many fans across the globe.

Matthew Alan’s profile summary

Birth name: Matthew Gerbig

Matthew Gerbig Popular as: Matthew Alan

Matthew Alan Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 1979/1980

1979/1980 Age: 41 years old (as of 2021)

41 years old (as of 2021) Place of birth: Evansville, Indiana, United States

Evansville, Indiana, United States Nationality: American

American Height in feet: 5' 9"

5' 9" Height in centimetres: 175

175 Weight in pounds: 143

143 Weight in kilograms: 65

65 Hair colour: Brown

Brown Eye colour: Blue

Blue Mother: Karen Gerbig

Karen Gerbig Father: Larry Gerbig

Larry Gerbig Children: Hayden Alan, Lucas Matthew Alan

Hayden Alan, Lucas Matthew Alan Marital status: Married

Married Wife: Camilla Luddington

Camilla Luddington Education: Reitz High School, Western Kentucky University

Reitz High School, Western Kentucky University Profession: Actor, producer

Actor, producer Net worth: Approximately $2 million

Matthew Alan’s biography

The popular actor Matthew Gerbig popularly known as Matthew Alan was born in Evansville, Indiana, United States. He was born into a religious family. The names of Matthew Alan's parents are Larry and Karen Gerbig.

Considering Alan likes to keep most of his personal life out of the public eye, it is impossible to establish whether he has siblings or not.

For his high school education, he attended Reitz High School. Later, he graduated from Western Kentucky University.

How old is Matthew Alan?

Matt Alan attends the premiere of Hulu's "Castle Rock" Season 2 at AMC Sunset 5 on October 14, 2019, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Phillip Faraone

The exact date and month of his birth remain a mystery. Also, most sources state that the actor was born in 1979. In that case, Matthew Alan's age might either be 41 or 40 years (depending on his month of birth).

Other sources state that he was born in 1980 and that would make him 39 or 40 years old depending on his month of birth.

Career achievements

Matthew made his acting debut in 2003, playing Lt. Walton in Charlie's War. He has since starred in over 50 other movies and TV shows.

Interestingly, Matthew starred alongside his wife in Greys Anatomy. In the show, he plays David Fisher, while his wife portrays Dr Jo Wilson / Dr Jo Karev.

Matthew Alan’s movies and TV shows

The actor boasts an illustrious career that has lasted for around 18 years. In the course of his career, he has appeared in the following movies and TV shows:

Bell Witch Haunting (2004) - Mr Richardson

(2004) - Mr Richardson Call Me Sugarplum (2006) - Mikey

(2006) - Mikey Ghost Whisperer: The Other Side (2007) - Danny

(2007) - Danny Veronica Mars (2007) - Gorya 'Gory' Sorokin

(2007) - Gorya 'Gory' Sorokin Big Shots (2007) - Mike

(2007) - Mike Black Ops (2008) - Lt. Chris McCloskey

(2008) - Lt. Chris McCloskey Eleventh Hour (2009) - Ben Adams

(2009) - Ben Adams Cold Case (2009) - Norm Fawnshawe '67

(2009) - Norm Fawnshawe '67 Lost (2009) - Cunningham

(2009) - Cunningham The Forgotten (2009) - Dylan Dreslyn

(2009) - Dylan Dreslyn 2084 (2009) - Trelaine

(2009) - Trelaine Special Ops (2010) - Dan Gerbig

(2010) - Dan Gerbig Sons of Anarchy (2010) - Mark Petrie

(2010) - Mark Petrie CSI: Miami (2010) - Process Server

(2010) - Process Server Bones (2011) - Matt Leishenger

(2011) - Matt Leishenger Law & Order: LA (2011) - Billy Russ

Alan appears as a guest actor in "Grey Anatomy" in an episode titled "Leave it Alone". Photo: @JChambersOnline

NCIS (2011) - Navy Lieutenant Paul Booth

(2011) - Navy Lieutenant Paul Booth The Shadows of Ants (2011) - Joel

(2011) - Joel Criminal Minds (2012) - Herman Scobie

(2012) - Herman Scobie Absolute Fear (2012) - Dale Morrow

(2012) - Dale Morrow The Surrogate (2013) - Matt

(2013) - Matt Living Dark: The Story of Ted the Caver (2013) - Brad

(2013) - Brad Murder in the First (2014) - Mike Mulligan

(2014) - Mike Mulligan The Mentalist (2015) - Kelvin Bittaker

(2015) - Kelvin Bittaker Scorpion (2016) - Sam Roberts

(2016) - Sam Roberts Lethal Weapon (2017) - Officer Montero

(2017) - Officer Montero 13 Reasons Why (2019) - Seth Massey

(2019) - Seth Massey Castle Rock (2019) - Chris Merrill

(2019) - Chris Merrill Snowfall (2021) - Havemeyer

(2021) - Havemeyer Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (2022) - Officer Gabrish

Who is Matthew Alan in Sons of Anarchy? He plays Mark Petrie. In total, he appeared in two episodes in 2010.

Who did Matthew Alan play on Ghost Whisperer? Allan portrays a character named Danny. He appeared in the supernatural television series for a total of seven episodes in 2007.

What is Matthew Alan's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, he has an estimated net worth of $2 million in 2021. His primary source of income is acting. Together with his wife, Alan bought a house for $1.2 million in Sherman Oaks, California. In 2020, they sold the home for a profit of $300k.

Matthew Alan's height and weight

How tall is Matthew Alan? The actor stands at 5' 9" (175 cm) tall. Also, he reportedly weighs around 143 lbs., which is roughly 65 kg.

Who is Matthew Alan’s spouse?

Actor Alan and Camilla Luddington attend the Premiere Of Hulu's "Castle Rock" Season 2 at AMC Sunset 5 on October 14, 2019, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Gregg DeGuire

Alan is married to actress Camilla Luddington. Camilla is originally from Ascot in the United Kingdom. So how did Camilla Luddington meet Matthew Alan? They met in Los Angeles, where they worked together at a restaurant.

The couple has been together since 2019. Similar to many celebrity marriages, their wedding was highly publicised on the internet. Interestingly, they dated for ten years before making it official.

Matthew Alan's children

He is a proud father of two – one girl and one boy: Hayden Alan was born in 2017, and Lucas was born in 2020.

Matthew Alan has been in the Hollywood scene for close to two decades as of 2021. Over the years, he has starred in several movies and TV shows worth watching. In addition, he is the husband of actress Camilla Luddington and a proud father of two.

