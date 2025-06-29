The Springboks have suffered yet another injury setback ahead of their opening Test season clash against Italy on Saturday, July 5, 2025.

The South African rugby national team were without their captain, Siya Kolisi, when they faced the Barbarians in the Qatar Airways Cup, a match they won 54-7. However, the game ended with Jean Kleyn picking up an injury.

Kolisi was replaced by Jesse Kriel as the captain of the team against the Barbarians, with the coaches deciding not to risk the 34-year-old due to his injury.

Kleyn out for Italy clash

The Springboks will be without one of their key players, Kleyn, for their opening match of the Test Season against Italy next week, after the Rugby World Cup winner was injured during their game against the Barbarians.

Although the exact nature of the injury hasn’t been disclosed, Kleyn’s release from the squad and return to Ireland suggests he may be facing a significant period on the sidelines.

“We feel for Jean,” said Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus.

“But injuries are part of the game, and we are fortunate to have good depth at lock within the squad, so there is no need for us to replace him at this stage.”

The Springboks travelled from Cape Town to Johannesburg on Sunday to begin preparations for their Incoming Series opener against Italy, set for Saturday, at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria.

Source: Briefly News