Jesse Kriel named captain of the Springboks for the match against the Barbarians, he steps into leadership role for the first time in the absence of regular captain Siya Kolisi

The 31-year-old with 79 Tests and back-to-back Rugby World Cup titles with the Springboks, leads South Africa against the Barbarians

Kolisi is looking forward to returning to action before South Africa's important fixture against one of the top teams in Europe

Jesse Kriel has officially been named captain of the Springboks for their highly anticipated match against the Barbarians.

This will be the first time the Yokohama-based centre will step into the leadership role for the South African national rugby team, due to the absence of regular skipper Siya Kolisi, who withdrew from the team due to injury.

The 31-year-old made his debut for the Springboks in 2015, has featured in 79 Tests, and was part of the team that won the Rugby World Cup back-to-back in 2019 and 2023.

Jesse Kriel breaks his silence after replacing Siya Kolisi as Springboks captain for the match against Barbarians. Photo: Rodger Bosch

Source: Getty Images

Kriel on captaining the Springboks vs Barbarians after replacing Kolisi

In response to the leadership role bestowed upon him, Kriel says he feels deeply honoured to lead the Springboks this weekend, although he admitted to some nerves leading up to the announcement.

“I am excited and honoured. There was a bit of anxiety at first, but now I’m really looking forward to stepping up and leading the side,” he said.

Kriel emphasised the collective leadership within the squad, noting that the team’s structure allows everyone to take responsibility for their roles.

“That’s one of the strengths of this group,” he explained.

“It’s not just about one voice. With experienced players like Lood de Jager, Malcolm Marx, Damian de Allende, Cheslin Kolbe, and Kurt-Lee Arendse in the mix, I’ll have plenty of support on the field.”

Although Saturday’s fixture against the Barbarians is an uncapped match, Kriel made it clear that the Springboks are treating it with full Test-match intensity.

“We’re going into this game with the same mindset we’d take into any international. It’s an important opportunity to build momentum for the season ahead,” he added.

Kolisi's injury details

According to reports, Kolisi is currently sidelined with what has been referred to as a minor injury concern, often described as a "niggle."

Jesse Kriel runs alongside Siya Kolisi during the Autumn International friendly rugby union match between England and South Africa in 2021. Photo: Adrian Dennis

Source: Getty Images

The double World Cup-winning captain is aiming to return in time for the upcoming two-Test series against Italy, set to kick off in Pretoria on July 5.

There is no need for concern about his place as team captain, as Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus has reaffirmed that the 34-year-old remains the team’s captain.

The Springboks will face the Barbarians on Saturday in the Qatar Airways Cup at the DHL Stadium.

Siya Kolisi reacts to ex-Springboks star's death

Briefly News also reported that Siya Kolisi shared a heartfelt tribute after the passing of a former Springboks star.

The Boks captain took to his official Instagram to react to the death of the South African rugby player.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News