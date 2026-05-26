RG Snyman and Saskia Snyman enjoyed a special getaway as they prepared to welcome their first child together

The popular rugby couple shared memorable moments from their latest adventure, drawing plenty of attention from fans online

While recovering from injury, RG Snyman took time away from rugby to create lasting memories with his wife, Saskia, ahead of a major family milestone

Springboks star RG Snyman and his wife, Saskia, celebrated their first pregnancy with a luxurious safari retreat that won the hearts of rugby fans on social media.

Springboks star RG Synman and his wife, Saskia are expecting their first child. Image:@saskiasnyman

Source: Instagram

The towering South African rugby star, who is based in Ireland and is currently nursing an injury, is set to become a father for the first time.

Saskia took to Instagram to share lovely images from their babymoon bush getaway. The couple enjoyed a luxury safari trip to the QWABI Private Game Reserve in Bela-Bela, Limpopo. In the photos, RG and Saskia are seen enjoying the wildlife, stunning scenery and refreshing drinks.

The pregnant WAG captioned a series of posts:

"Another day in paradise", "Taking the bump on safari" and

"The most perfect trip".

WAGs react to RG Snyman and Saskia's babymoon

Rugby players and fellow WAGs flooded the comments section with warm messages and congratulations.

@jeankleyn:

"That's a nice pic of me running 🙌."

@amyleewolton:

"So happy for you."

@qwabiprivategamereserve:

"Beautiful!! 🔥."

@aisling_kleyn:

"Perfection ✨."

@catherinehauptsass:

"Definitely a cool mom 🤭."

@eunicefick:

"Nice pair of sunglasses. 😇."

@anmorie1:

"You look stunning! ❤️."

As seen in the post below:

Known for their strong bond both on and off the field, the couple has become one of rugby's most admired duos. Fans have followed their journey from World Cup glory to special personal milestones. In November 2025, Saskia celebrated alongside RG when he reached the significant achievement of 50 Test caps for the Springboks.

See the post below:

RG Snyman and Saskia's love story

RG Snyman and Saskia began their relationship while studying at the University of Pretoria, laying the foundation for a long-lasting partnership.

The couple got engaged in March 2019 and tied the knot later that year on 16 November 2019 at Rosemary Hill Farm's The Greenhouse Café. Their wedding was attended by close friends and family before they headed to Vilanculos, Mozambique, for their honeymoon.

RG Snyman and wife Saskia Snyman celebrates with the Webb Ellis Cup following victory in the Rugby World Cup 2023 final match. Image: David Davies

Source: Getty Images

After their marriage, the couple relocated to Ireland when Snyman signed for Munster Rugby in 2020. They later moved to Leinster in 2024, with Saskia supporting his rugby career abroad while continuing to build her own professional career.

Away from rugby, Saskia has established herself in the finance and tax sector, having worked for companies including Ernst & Young and in senior indirect tax roles. She frequently shares glimpses of their life together on social media, including light-hearted content and behind-the-scenes moments featuring the Springbok star.

Handré Pollard’s son Hunter steals hearts

Briefly News previously reported that Springboks veteran flyhalf Handre Pollard and his wife Marise welcomed their second child, Isabella, on 21 October 2025, expanding their small family.

The South African couple, beloved by fans, shared Marise’s pregnancy journey on social media, delighting followers with glimpses into their lives.

Source: Briefly News