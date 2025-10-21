Marise Pollard, the wife of South African rugby star Handre Pollard, has given birth to the couple's second child

Marise is one of the Springboks WAGs, alongside Aneeka Papier, Anlia Etzebeth, and Mine de Klerk, who were expected to give birth this year

Springboks fans took to social media to celebrate the Pollards after the birth of their second child was announced online

Springboks star Handre Pollard and his wife, Marise Pollard, have added a new member to their family as they welcomed their second baby on Monday, October 20, 2025.

The South African couple, who have become favourites of several Springboks fans, shared their pregnancy bump on social media last month and love sharing their family's beautiful moments online.

The couple married in 2019 and have a son, Hunter Andre Pollard, and confirmed they were expecting a daughter when they shared the news about their pregnancy in April 2025.

Pollard and wife welcome second child

Mediclinic Louis Leipoldt, a private hospital in Cape Town, has confirmed that the Pollards have added a new member to their family.

The hospital shared a post on their official Facebook page confirming that the Springboks star welcomed a baby girl while also participating in the organisation's tradition when a baby is born.

Mediclinic also confirmed that Pollard's wife was born at the hospital, as they shared pictures of the Springboks fly-half raising a pink flag to signify the birth of a female child.

"Mediclinic Louis Leipoldt would like to congratulate Handre and Marise Pollard on their newest addition to their family," the hospital's statement reads on Facebook.

"As part of our tradition, each new dad raises the flag outside the facility, with Handré Pollard raising a pink flag for their daughter. In a full circle, Mom was also born at this hospital, making it a lovely moment for all!"

Springboks fans joined Mediclinic Louis Leipoldt to celebrate the Pollards as they welcomed a baby girl.

Jacqui Kushner van Zyl said:

"Aaah awesomeness. Huge congratulations to you and your family. Much love and pride from an old somerset west home girl."

Relebohile Ngaka Lepita wrote:

"2009 I gave birth in that hospital,I just 😍 love 💕💕 congrats to the family 🎉🎉🎉."

Aileen du Plessis shared:

"Congratulations on the arrival of your baby girl. May you be blessed as a family."

Michele Marrai commented:

"My daughter was born there in March. The flag tradition is so cool. Loved doing it myself."

Brian Dakmi D'souza reacted:

"Best hospital 👏🏻congratulations to Pollard family."

Jolandi Botha added:

"My husband was so excited to do this. Unfortunately, they never took him to do that, even after I asked. Pollard, you're the best. Enjoy your new little Engelkind!! ❤️🤗👏👏👏😥"

Springboks coach enjoys last weekend off

Briefly News also reported that Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus enjoyed his last weekend off before the end-of-year tour.

In a clip shared on his social media on X, Erasmus was seen letting loose alongside his assistant Mzwandile Stick in a lighthearted manner.

Source: Briefly News