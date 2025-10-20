Instagram baddie Nicole Nyaba posted an Instagram photo just recently and she showed off her goods

The South African 'slay queen' was rumoured to have joined the Shembe church before posting a photo wearing a revealing outfit

Mzansi celebrated the return of "the original baddie" and is over the moon with her reclaiming her spot again

Nicole Nyaba wore a revealing outfit. Image: Nicolenyabaofficial

Well, that was a quick turn of events. Nicole Nyaba posted a photo of her looking like the baddied she always was. The former slay queen was previously said to have turned over a new leaf and joined the famous Shembe church.

Now, she went back to shoing off her skin, wearing a revealing outfit, and some of her fans cheered her on.

Nicole Nyaba posts Instagram photo

Back in July 2025, Briefly News reported that Nicole was part of the Nazareth Baptist Church, also known famously as the Shembe church. Nyaba, who was rumoured to have dated the late rapper Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes, resumed her baddie duties and posted her latest Instagram photo.

On 7 July 2025, Saltiesunmasked posted a photo of Nicle at the church. This is a completely different look than what she presented before. Check out the Instagram post below:

Mzansi reacts to Nicole's latest Instagram post:

Promise_Lycheerose gushed:

"Forever a baddie."

blackbarbielish exclaimed:

"Luveet for you baby!!! Reclaim your greatness!"

le.bo273 stated:

"You are going to give someone a stroke, with your hottness."

mpumi_sn shared:

"The original baddie."

Kamanolemano said:

"You served, ate, left no crumbs, licked the plate clean, and then ate the frekin' plate too."

Nicole Nyaba posted a sultry photo. Image: Nicolenyabaofficial

Apart from entertaining people, Nyaba tried her hand at the music indstry. She shared a snippet of her single, and she received some support online.

"Music has been part of my life since I was born and pursing it in the past seven years was inevitable. Please give me chance, I won’t disappoint y'all."

Check out her IG post below:

Nyaba's joining of the Shembe church was not met with positive reactions from online users as some were curious about her decision. BuzzLife News, reported that Nyaba has fixed things with her family and was back to attending church.

"She had a public fallout with them some years ago. They have now reunited, and she is back going to church. She is very proud. She goes to church every chance she gets."

Below are some of the reactions online:

@SiliverWhal

"Lol, I wanna join this church temporarily."

@BigGxabashe

"A new problem we’re experiencing is the influx of baddies afika to our church for all the wrong reasons. It needs to stop."

@CordialCo1

"I really hope shembe brings her healing, her crash outs are sad."

