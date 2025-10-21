South African actress Zikhona Sodlaka became the talk of the town regarding her outfit at LaConco's 34th birthday party

A picture of the star showing off her outfit which failed to impress went viral on social media

Many netizens mocked the former Igazi star as they flooded the comment section with their reactions

Officially, the reality TV star Nonkanyiso "LaConco" Conco's 34th birthday celebration is the most talked about on social media, especially the guests she invited to her elegant party and one of them was Zikhona Sodlaka who was dragged by netizens for the outfit she wore.

On Monday, 20 October 2025, an online user @gugwelihle reshared a picture of former The Wife actress on their timeline and expressed how disappointed they were with the outfit Sodlaka had worn to the star's birthday party, mentioning that she could've put more effort.

Sodlaka's outfit was deemed the worst considering that even the former president Jacob Zuma's second wife, Nompumelelo Ntuli-Zuma, also attended the party and she looked stunning.

"Sana ndithi unxibe iGown yaseHotele, wafota next to the toilet seat," the captioned read.

See the picture below:

SA mocks Zikhona's outfit

Shortly after the picture of Sodlaka went viral on social media, many fans decided to mock the star's outfit and others dragged her for not putting effort into looking the part at the party. Here's what they had to say below:

@TheeBLCKBARBI said:

"I thought she was wearing a gown too."

@AgapeMutwa wrote:

"From the comments under this post, it’s clear - a lot of black women really don’t show love to each other. Nobody can convince me otherwise."

@lebzaration commented:

"I made a mistake by reading your caption because now I can’t unsee it, I should have just kept scrolling, because I literally thought she’s preparing for the party (hair & makeup) you know."



@vendaroyale mentioned:

"That wig is not helping."

@ran36297 responded:

"Bathong! I saw this post earlier and thought she was wearing a gown probably planning to change after doing her makeup."

@mel_bayi replied:

"South africans can be mean mean unprovoked. Looking at comments on this post yhooo."

@Sxyleera stated:

"I’d like to know who styled her? The hair is not make sure. She sat there and watched her stylist put that hair on her head."

@uziii_m tweeted:

"Ugh I love her so much!! She’s literally the sweetest person ever and she’s stunning in person."

SA unimpressed by Zikhona's outfit at LaConco's birthday. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

LaConco on loving Zuma

In a previous report from Briefly News, LaConco revealed to her followers that she loves former President Jacob Zuma more than any other man she has ever loved, despite breaking up. LaConco had tried dating other men, but they were nothing like Zuma.

A part of her message reads: "Nobody will ever love me like he did, and the same to me, but it doesn't mean that life must stop. Me giving "no one's a chance it's because I've never been a person with pride and I will not."

